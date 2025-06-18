Elavon and Wyndham Expand Collaboration with Cloud Payment Interface for Hotels

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elavon, a wholly-owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank and one of the largest payments processors globally, today announced the expansion of its relationship with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, making Elavon’s Cloud Payments Interface (CPI) available to more than 6,000 Wyndham franchisees across the United States and Canada.

Elavon’s CPI represents a significant leap forward in hospitality payments processing. By adopting CPI, hotels under Wyndham's 25 brands don’t need to purchase or maintain expensive on-site hardware for their property management system. The cloud-based solution reduces operational overhead and minimizes hardware-related security concerns, while enhancing the simplicity and security of mobile check-in.

“With CPI, Wyndham franchisees can ensure a streamlined payment process for their hotels that’s both secure and adaptable to their future growth needs,” said Nicole Tackett, Head of Merchant, Institutional Client Group and Global Airlines. “We’re excited to help Wyndham’s properties stay ahead of the curve by offering flexible solutions – like mobile check in – that meet the evolving needs of both franchisees and guests.”

As a provider of choice for Wyndham, Elavon has consistently delivered resilient technology and world-class customer support, empowering hotels to enhance their operations while improving the guest experience.

“The shift to Elavon’s Cloud Payments Interface helps ensure our franchisees have access to the most modern, secure and reliable payment processing solutions,” said Scott Strickland, Chief Commercial Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “This is more than just a technological upgrade; it’s about enabling a seamless guest experience and reducing complexity. With CPI, we can enable faster check-ins, touchless payments, and a more secure, PCI DSS-compliant environment for all our properties.”

With CPI, Wyndham franchisees can leverage:

Scalable payment services that can rapidly adjust to fit a growing hotel’s needs.

Seamless integration with other cloud-based third-party software like property management systems, reservation platforms, and loyalty programs.

Advanced encryption and tokenization technologies to safeguard transactions.

“Elavon has been a trusted partner to Wyndham for two decades, providing seamless, secure, reliable and innovative payment solutions. We’re committed to the success of their franchise community,” said Tackett.

The ongoing collaboration between Wyndham and Elavon underscores both companies' commitment to providing franchisees with the tools, technology, and support needed to thrive in a rapidly changing industry. Elavon’s dedication to premier customer service ensures that Wyndham’s franchise community can focus on what matters most—delivering exceptional guest experiences.

About Elavon

Elavon is owned by U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB), the fifth-largest bank in the United States. It provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers in the United States, Europe, and Canada. As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon’s innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses from small to the largest global enterprises.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $676 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies and one of Fortune’s most admired superregional banks. Learn more at http://www.usbank.com/about.

Deposit products are offered by U.S. Bank National Association. Member FDIC.

Services may be subject to credit approval. Eligibility requirements, restrictions and fees may apply. See a business banker for details

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of franchised properties, with approximately 9,300 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 907,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 115 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.