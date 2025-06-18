Observo AI and GuidePoint Security Announce Partnership to Transform Enterprise Security Data Management

FREMONT, Calif. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Observo AI, an AI-native data pipeline company solving data sprawl and exponentially rising costs in security and observability, and GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, today announced a strategic partnership to bring advanced AI-powered security data pipeline capabilities to more enterprise customers.

Security teams are drowning in exponentially growing data that adds massive complexity to their operations. Our partnership with Observo AI helps provide our customers with the intelligence they need to cut through the noise and focus on real threats, Share

With security data volumes growing 35% annually and the resulting surge in false positives creating widespread alert fatigue among security analysts, enterprises are struggling to control costs while maintaining effective threat detection. This partnership delivers critical capabilities to large enterprises, financial services, healthcare, retail & ecommerce, and manufacturing organizations seeking to modernize their security operations.

By empowering joint customers with Observo AI's AI-native data pipeline platform, this partnership addresses critical challenges faced by security teams overwhelmed by exponential data growth, lack of complete threat visibility and rising security costs.

Observo AI's agentic AI continuously monitors data patterns and pipeline performance, automatically surfacing opportunities to reduce noise, enrich context, find anomalies, and optimize data routing, giving security analysts full control while eliminating guesswork as the AI learns and adapts to their ever-changing data environment. The platform's intuitive UI delivers simplicity to security teams managing complex architectures, allowing them to focus on threats rather than data management.

“Security teams are drowning in exponentially growing data that adds massive complexity to their operations. Our partnership with Observo AI helps provide our customers with the intelligence they need to cut through the noise and focus on real threats," said Justin Iwaniszyn, Director, New and Emerging Alliances at GuidePoint Security.

The new partnership combines GuidePoint's deep security operations (SOC), Incident Response (IR), and Threat Intelligence (TI) services with Observo AI's advanced data pipeline technology.

"Our partnership with GuidePoint Security represents the next phase in revolutionizing how enterprises manage their security data," said Gurjeet Arora, CEO and Co-founder of Observo AI. "Together, we've proven that organizations can take control of their security data while dramatically reducing costs. Now we're ready to scale this success to more enterprises."

"Security teams need solutions that work today, not promises for tomorrow," added Ricky Arora, COO and Co-founder of Observo AI. "Through our collaboration with GuidePoint Security, we're delivering production-ready AI that automatically optimizes, routes, and enriches security data. Our agentic AI and intuitive interface eliminate the complexity traditionally associated with data pipelines. The results speak for themselves."

Enterprises interested in learning more should visit www.observo.ai or contact their GuidePoint Security sales representative.

About Observo AI: Observo AI builds AI-native data pipelines to solve the most pressing observability and security challenges for enterprises in the AI era. Using Machine Learning, LLMs, and Agentic AI, Observo automates data optimization, reduces costs by over 50%, and accelerates incident response by 40%+. Observo helps enterprises focus on the signal, not the noise, ensuring scalability, security, and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.observo.ai.