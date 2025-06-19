FPT Announces Sponsorship of Honda Racing Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FPT Corporation announced its sponsorship of Honda Racing Vietnam, the official Vietnamese racing team competing in the prestigious FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), organized by FPT’s key client in Japan, Honda.

Through this sponsorship, the FPT logo will appear prominently on the team’s motorcycles and rider gear throughout the ARRC 2025 season. Recognized by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the ARRC is Asia’s premier motorcycle road racing series, featuring six rounds across multiple Asian countries and broadcast live in 14 nations, attracting an average viewership of approximately 40 million per race.

Honda has long held a distinctive and meaningful role in Vietnamese society, extending well beyond its position as a leading motorcycle and automobile manufacturer and growing alongside Vietnam’s industrial and cultural development. The establishment of the Honda Racing Vietnam team exemplifies this commitment, offering Vietnamese riders a pathway to pursue their passion and compete on the world stage.

“We deeply resonate with the aspirations of Honda Racing Vietnam and are proud to formalize this sponsorship and stand beside a Vietnamese team as it makes its mark on the world stage. At FPT, we value technology, passion, and a challenger spirit—qualities that define the ARRC. Moving forward, we aim to further strengthen our relationship as a strategic partner in support of Honda’s global vision, including product engineering and IT for both their motorcycles and automobiles,” said Do Van Khac, FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President and FPT Japan Chief Executive Officer, FPT Corporation.

Ms. Sayaka Arai, President, Honda Vietnam Co., Ltd., said: “Through our motorsports initiatives, we aim to elevate the riding culture and bring professional racing closer to the public, fostering excitement, inspiration, and connection. We are confident that partnering with FPT, whose ambition, passion, youthful spirit, and resilience align with our own, will bring new success to Honda Racing Vietnam. Together with the FPT, we are determined to make strides toward the dream of competing at the highest levels globally.”

With its expertise in digital transformation and innovation, FPT is expanding its footprint in the sports industry, driving greater engagement and performance through advanced technological solutions. Most recently, FPT became the Official Partner in Digital Transformation of Chelsea Football Club, delivering technologies to create personalized, immersive experiences for the Club.

FPT and Honda’s partnership dates back to 2010. In 2023, FPT further strengthened its support by establishing the Tochigi Innovation Hub, strategically located near Honda’s operations.

With nearly two decades of presence in Japan, FPT has become one of the largest foreign-invested technology companies in the region, boasting a workforce of 4,500 employees across 17 offices and innovation hubs, and a dedicated team of over 15,000 experts working offshore, serving 450 customers worldwide. In 2024, FPT recorded over 500 million USD in Japan. Leveraging this momentum, the company targets to achieve a revenue of 1 billion USD by 2027 and rank among Japan’s top 15 IT firms.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organisations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on five strategic areas: Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Semiconductor, Digital Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.