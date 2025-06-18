ABM Partners With Nashville Yards to Deliver Best-in-Class Facility Services Across the Premier 19-Acre Downtown Campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility services, has entered into a new strategic partnership with Nashville Yards. As part of the multi-year agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships and Southwest Value Partners, ABM has been named an Official Partner of the 19-acre downtown development, further expanding its presence in Nashville and reinforcing its operational expertise in high-profile urban environments.

ABM will deliver a comprehensive suite of janitorial services across Nashville Yards, including the base buildings of the Amazon Towers, the CAA Creative Office Building, the Pinnacle Tower interiors, exteriors and amenity spaces, as well as services in the residential towers (The Emory and The Everett), parking garages, and common areas like the Ascension Saint Thomas Landing. They will also oversee post-construction and pre-tenant occupancy cleaning and provide support for sitewide events and activations including concerts, outdoor exercise classes, and public functions. ABM is expected to support dozens of events monthly, often servicing three to five high-traffic activations across the property within a given week.

As an Official Partner of Nashville Yards, ABM will gain enhanced visibility and brand presence across one of Nashville’s most high-profile destinations. The agreement includes robust marketing and branding entitlements such as high-impact signage across the Nashville Yards LED network, and prominent logo placement on official digital platforms. The partnership also provides ABM with access to on-site meeting and event spaces—creating valuable opportunities for client engagement, workforce recruitment, and deeper integration into the vibrant, growing business community at Nashville Yards.

“ABM’s reliability, scale, workforce, and best-in-class capabilities help ensure a first-class premier experience for tenants, guests and residents alike,” said Charles Robert Bone, Managing Director and Partner at Southwest Value Partners. “ABM’s ability to seamlessly move across Class-A office environments, residential towers, high-traffic outdoor public areas, and large-scale events makes them a perfect partner for Nashville Yards.”

This new partnership at Nashville Yards underscores ABM’s broader strategic focus on growth in the Southeast region—an increasingly important market for the company.

With key hubs in Atlanta, New York and San Diego, ABM has a significant national footprint and deep operational experience across commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Already well-established in the West and Northeast, ABM is now focused on expanding its presence in the Southeast—making Nashville Yards a natural next step. The unique mix of industries and tenants at the campus—including tech leaders, professional services firms, and members of the creative economy—makes it an ideal environment for ABM to showcase its range, scale, and service excellence.

“Joining Nashville Yards represents more than a new client relationship—it’s an opportunity to support a one-of-a-kind, dynamic district in one of the country’s most exciting markets on behalf of a sophisticated, discerning client,” said Matthew Pastore Vice President of Operations, ABM. “This partnership reflects our ability to serve diverse industries with distinct needs, and we’re proud to help create a vibrant, clean and welcoming environment for all who visit, work, and live at Nashville Yards.”

“ABM has long demonstrated its value as a trusted operations partner across AEG’s most high-profile properties, including Crypto.com Arena and L.A. Live,” said Karen Goodheart, Vice President, Partnership Activation, AEG Global Partnerships. “We’re proud to continue growing our relationship with ABM in one of the most exciting and fast-growing cultural and business destinations in the country.”

To learn more about ABM or explore job opportunities, visit www.abm.com. For more information about Nashville Yards or sponsorship/advertising opportunities, visit www.nashvilleyards.com.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.

ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, education, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

For more information, visit www.ABM.com.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships.

And Ticketing, through its AXS.com ticketing platform, which provides more than 400 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of entertainments, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs, festivals, rodeos and family events.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 90 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST VALUE PARTNERS AND NASHVILLE YARDS

Southwest Value Partners is a privately held real estate investment company that invests in institutional quality real estate located in growth markets throughout the United States. Southwest Value Partners has a disciplined and high energy approach to asset acquisition, operating execution, value creation, and asset disposition. To learn more about Southwest Value Partners, visit www.swvp.com. Nashville Yards is a 19-acre project located in the heart of downtown Nashville. When complete, the project will be a walkable, urban community featuring high-end hospitality offerings, including the 591-room luxury Grand Hyatt Nashville and the newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards; exceptional retail and restaurant options; a world-class 4,500 capacity concert venue, The Pinnacle, and entertainment offerings developed in partnership with AEG; and Class-A+ office towers and a creative office building anchored by Amazon Nashville and CAA, including a Class-A+ multi-tenant tower that will serve as the future headquarters of Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bass, Berry & Sims. The development will also offer 7+ acres of open plazas, courtyards, and green spaces. To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com or follow @NashvilleYards on X and Instagram.