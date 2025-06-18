Cohesity Strengthens Resilience of Large, Mission-Critical MongoDB Workloads

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced a deeper integration with MongoDB, the leading database for modern applications. The new integration provides advanced performance and control capabilities for backup and recovery of MongoDB databases. Cohesity is among the first data protection software providers to deliver MongoDB workload protection through the MongoDB Third Party Backup Ops Manager API. Designed with large, critical datasets in mind, the integration supports the strict resilience requirements of global banking, financial services, and Fortune 500 enterprises. The integration is currently available for Cohesity DataProtect.

.@Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced a deeper integration with MongoDB, the leading database for modern applications, to provide advanced performance and control capabilities for backup and recovery of MongoDB databases. Share

"With ransomware attacks now commonplace, cyber resilience is a strategic priority for all organizations. This is particularly true of large enterprises, which have a very low tolerance for risk,” said Vasu Murthy, senior vice president and chief product officer, Cohesity. “Downtime for any reason can mean millions of dollars and massive reputational damage. As trusted providers for many of the world’s largest companies, Cohesity and MongoDB are working together to strengthen our customers’ ability to bounce back fast.”

Cohesity research finds organizations overestimate their cyber resilience capabilities and maturity—often overlooking deficiencies in data recovery speed and capabilities. In fact, only 2% of respondents in a global survey said they could recover data and restore business processes within 24 hours if a cyberattack occurred. The performance and control capabilities enabled through Cohesity's deepened integration with MongoDB supports customers in meeting stringent recovery point and recovery time objectives.

Advanced capabilities include:

Greater speed – parallel data streams enable billions of objects to be processed instantaneously. At the same time, Cohesity’s intelligent backups can get customers’ MongoDB databases back online 4X faster than traditional methods.

– parallel data streams enable billions of objects to be processed instantaneously. At the same time, Cohesity’s intelligent backups can get customers’ MongoDB databases back online 4X faster than traditional methods. Robust scalability – a scale-out architecture provides petabyte-sized support on a single platform. Customers can reduce their data footprint with global, variable-length deduplication and compression.

a scale-out architecture provides petabyte-sized support on a single platform. Customers can reduce their data footprint with global, variable-length deduplication and compression. Enhanced security – immutable write once, read many (WORM) storage, data encryption in flight and at rest, continuous data protection, secure SSL authentication, and a multi-layer defense posture based on Zero Trust security principles offer additional security enhancements.

“As the leading document database for modern applications, MongoDB empowers organizations to build, scale, and innovate faster,” said Benjamin Cefalo, senior vice president of product management, MongoDB. “Our collaboration with Cohesity reinforces that mission by helping customers protect their data with robust, enterprise-grade resilience—without compromising the agility and performance developers expect from our platform.”

“Cohesity continues to broaden and enhance its support for enterprise workloads, including those with critical customer datasets at petabyte scale,” said Juan Orlandini, chief technology officer for North America, Insight. “The deepened integration with MongoDB addresses the most pressing data security concerns for large enterprises and financial organizations by delivering the speed, scalability, and security they require.”

To learn more about the DataProtect and MongoDB integration, read the Cohesity blog.

About Cohesity

Cohesity is the leader in AI-powered data security. Over 13,600 enterprise customers, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 and nearly 70% of the Global 500, rely on Cohesity to strengthen their resilience while providing Gen AI insights into their vast amounts of data. Formed from the combination of Cohesity with Veritas’ enterprise data protection business, the company’s solutions secure and protect data on-premises, in the cloud, and at the edge. Backed by NVIDIA, IBM, HPE, Cisco, AWS, Google Cloud, and others, Cohesity is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with offices around the globe. To learn more, follow Cohesity on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.