Simulmedia and OptimizeRx Announce Partnership from the Cannes Lions

CANNES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulmedia, a national leader in data-driven TV and streaming advertising, today announced a strategic partnership with OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, to enable the self-serve availability of Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting (MNT) audiences across linear, digital, and connected TV (CTV) channels.

This collaboration allows healthcare brands—especially small and mid-size pharmaceutical companies and in-house planning teams—to activate clinically precise audiences across guaranteed premium TV and streaming inventory, with the speed and flexibility of programmatic advertising.

MNT audience data enables consumer targeting at the household level, based on zip-9 geographic disease prevalence mapping, for a privacy-forward approach to the incorporation of clinical data to media targeting. Unlike other data providers, OptimizeRx holds two patents for ensuring HIPAA compliance and meeting the increasingly strict privacy standards of state-by-state laws. In addition, MNT safely integrates comprehensive consumer data. Life science marketers benefit from scaled, data-driven linear TV and streaming activation and measurable brand impact.

The partnership between OptimizeRx and Simulmedia allows for:

Rapid deployment of data-driven linear and CTV healthcare campaigns, enabling a dynamic audience activation approach for TV

Predictive spot-level TV placements based on viewing behavior within clinically focused audiences during specific periods of the care journey

Real-time campaign adjustments using premium inventory, and a brand-specific, predictive clinical profile

Activation of compliance-grade MNT audiences across all major TV networks (250+) and streaming platforms in a single buy

Addressing Key Industry Challenges

The combined technologies and data-driven approach address long-standing limitations in linear TV media buying for healthcare advertisers, including lack of audience precision, slow time-to-market, and large minimum spend thresholds. By combining OptimizeRx’s healthcare data expertise with Simulmedia’s reach, and predictive TV and streaming placement capabilities, healthcare media buyers can now gain full-funnel engagement with actionable reach.

“This partnership extends the reach of Micro-Neighborhood Targeting into high-impact linear TV environments,” said Steve Silvestro, Chief Executive Officer of OptimizeRx. “It offers a scalable, clinically-driven alternative – or augmentation – to traditional ‘spray-and-pray’ TV campaigns—especially valuable for brands prioritizing omnichannel impact.”

"Partnering with OptimizeRx gives us a powerful new lever to deliver smarter, more relevant video campaigns for healthcare brands," said Kim Jones, SVP Sales Strategy & Solutions, at Simulmedia. "Their unique blend of real-world clinical data, HIPAA-compliant targeting, and national point-of-care reach allows us to offer precision at scale—bridging the gap between audience insight and media activation. Together, we're transforming how healthcare marketers engage patients and providers across every step of the care journey."

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides trailblazing technology that fosters care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the healthcare journey. With the ability to synchronize messaging across 2 million healthcare providers and over 240 million adults across a multitude of digital channels including a proprietary point-of-care network, OptimizeRx is changing the way life science companies engage with customers.

For more information, follow the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

About Simulmedia

Simulmedia is a New York-based technology company founded in 2008 that empowers advertisers and agencies to drive measurable business outcomes through advanced TV advertising. At the core of Simulmedia's offering is its patented TV+® platform—a powerful analytics and activation engine that delivers high-performing, targeted video ad campaigns across both streaming and linear TV environments. Trusted by over 100 leading brands including Disney, Experian, MassMutual, and Choice Hotels, Simulmedia consistently proves its value. Independent studies show its campaigns deliver 30% to 100% higher ROI than traditionally planned and targeted TV efforts. To learn more visit: www.simulmedia.com