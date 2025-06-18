SLR Credit Solutions Agents Senior Credit Facility for Velocity One

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velocity One, a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and an industry leader that designs, manufactures, and supports a wide range of products for the Aerospace and Defense markets, today announced that it has closed on a new senior credit facility with SLR Credit Solutions comprised of a revolver and term loan. Proceeds of the new credit facility will be used to refinance existing debt and provide the company with the liquidity and flexibility it needs to pursue its organic and M&A growth initiatives.

“We are pleased to have SLR Credit Solutions as our new partner,” said John Borduin, Chief Executive Officer of Velocity One. “This new facility represents a major step forward, enabling our business to deliver on our growth strategy.”

Josh Morgan, a Principal at SLR Capital Partners, said, “We are excited to partner with Charlesbank and Velocity One, and look forward to supporting the company in its next stage of growth. This financing reflects our support of the company’s platform and long-term trajectory.”

About Velocity One

A newly formed aerospace and defense platform, Velocity One brings together the complementary strengths of EMCORE's inertial navigation products, Cartridge Actuated Devices' custom energetic devices, and Aerosphere Power's aircraft power electronics. This integration drives greater efficiency, accelerates technological advancements, and allows for the development of highly integrated solutions tailored to meet the complex demands of modern aerospace and defense customers.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Founded in 1998, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a leading middle-market private investment firm with approximately $20 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Drawing on nearly three decades of experience and sector insights, the firm takes a thematic approach to investing across its target sectors: business and consumer services, healthcare, industrial and technology. Charlesbank partners with talented management teams to help businesses unlock value and accelerate growth, with a focus on long-term value creation. The firm provides flexible capital through complementary strategies spanning management-led buyouts, opportunistic credit and technology investments. Charlesbank has offices in Boston and New York.

About SLR Credit Solutions

SLR Credit Solutions (f/k/a Crystal Financial), a portfolio company of SLR Capital Partners, is a leading provider of direct private credit focused on originating, underwriting, and managing asset-based financings of up to $300 million to middle-market companies. For more information, please visit www.slrcreditsolutions.com.