DNA Payments and MWC Partners launch Dynamics 365 Commerce integration

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DNA Payments has announced its latest strategic partnership with MWC Partners, a leading provider of omnichannel Retail POS technology. The collaboration will see MWC Partners and DNA Payments deliver a suite of in-store payment integrations, starting with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce (D365).

DNA Payments initially approached MWC Partners based on the company's established expertise in integrating payment systems with leading retail POS platforms. The successful connector integration between DNA Payments' gateway and Microsoft Dynamics 365 POS is a significant step towards the company’s growing suite of POS integrations and partnerships within the retail sector.

Craig Borrett, Head of Group Product at DNA Payments, said: “MWC’s vast experience in integrating payment solutions with Microsoft Dynamics 365, made them the obvious partner of choice for this key Retail POS integration. Their deep technical expertise ensured a quality integration was delivered with speed and efficiency.”

MWC Partners have a long-standing reputation as a payment integration specialist and have delivered payment solutions across a wide range of retail environments. MWC Partners support integrations with a diverse set of payment technologies, including gift cards, mobile wallets, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platforms.

“We are delighted to be partnering with DNA Payments to expand their retail footprint by integrating their solution with other leading POS systems,” said Steve Watson, Chairman at MWC Partners. “We look forward to helping DNA Payments extend their reach through secure, scalable POS integrations.”

This partnership will provide retailers with enhanced transaction capabilities, faster checkout experiences, and a more seamless customer journey across physical retail environments.

About MWC Partners

As a long-standing POS-Payment integration specialist, MWC Partners has the experience and expertise to develop bespoke integrations between POS systems and all types of payment solutions. Get in touch with MWC to discuss how they can help you integrate your payment software with leading POS solutions.

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments is a leading independent, full-service omnichannel payments provider, offering a wide range of payment solutions to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation and customer service, DNA Payments empowers businesses to accept payments seamlessly across all channels.

