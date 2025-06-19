Venuiti Health Launches Powerful New Conformance Suite to Advance Digital Healthcare in Canada

WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cementing its role as a Canadian technology leader, Venuiti Healthcare, with support from Amplify Care, has launched a powerful new Conformance Testing Suite—designed to give healthcare professionals and their software vendors unprecedented visibility and control over their compliance to health information standards while accelerating the digital transformation of patient care.

Built to meet the growing complexity of provincial, national, and jurisdictional healthcare standards, this next-generation platform empowers organizations to stay compliant without slowing operations—and ensures that healthcare systems across Canada move forward together.

“This is more than a testing suite—it’s a tool for transformation,” said Jordan Schroecker, Director at Venuiti. “As two Canadian companies deeply invested in the future of our healthcare system, we designed this to give healthcare professionals exactly what they need: clear insights, actionable outcomes, and the confidence to modernize while staying aligned.”

Full Transparency. Real Action.

What sets this solution apart is its focus on total transparency. Healthcare professionals don’t just get a pass/fail, they receive:

Downloadable, audit-ready reports

Complete history of testing and changes

Granular, code-level insights that pinpoint exactly what needs to be fixed to meet standards

This empowers IT teams, compliance leads, and clinical decision-makers alike to take informed, immediate action—without ambiguity or delay.

“Healthcare providers want to do the right thing and comply with standards—they just need better tools,” said Alexey Sidelnikov, CTO at Venuiti. “By turning regulatory complexity into clear, testable outputs—right down to the lines of code—we’re giving them the ability to move fast, stay aligned, and focus more energy on delivering care.”

Real Interoperability for a Unified Healthcare Future

This suite is tailored for the real-world pressures of compliance to health information standards. Conformant software solutions used by healthcare professionals can now interoperate confidently, scale systems, and stay aligned with evolving mandates, all while driving measurable improvements in care delivery.

“In healthcare, innovative new products can reduce clinician burden and improve patient outcomes only if they integrate well with existing systems. We’re proud that we’re able to help enable standards-based interoperability in Canadian healthcare through our relationship with Venuiti - making compliance less daunting for clinicians.”



- Russell Buchanan, Director, Architecture & Standards – Provincial Programs, Amplify Care

About Venuiti Healthcare

Venuiti is a Canadian technology company specializing in custom software and digital transformation solutions for healthcare. With a focus on real-world application and future-ready innovation, Venuiti helps healthcare providers navigate complexity, scale smartly, and deliver better patient outcomes.

About Amplify Care

Amplify Care, formerly known as the eHealth Centre of Excellence, advocates for clinicians by amplifying their voices and supporting the adoption of digital health solutions that reduce workload, improve workflows, and empower clinicians to focus on patient care. Since its inception in 2014, Amplify Care has reached over 17,000 clinicians across Canada and supported more than 60 digital health initiatives.