Brotherly Love at the Box Office: SeatGeek Announces Partnership with Philadelphia Union

NEW YORK & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams and venues, today announced a multi-year deal with Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Philadelphia Union. SeatGeek will be the organization’s Official Ticketing Partner beginning with the 2026 season.

SeatGeek delivers a fully native, end-to-end platform that unifies every aspect of the event journey, enabling teams to operate efficiently while engaging fans in smarter, more meaningful ways. As part of the new deal, Philadelphia Union will use SeatGeek’s powerful box-office solution, Unify, to manage ticket inventory and deliver personalized experiences to Union fans using real-time insights and analytics. Fans visiting Subaru Park will enjoy an enhanced matchday experience through SeatGeek’s intuitive platform and features, including Rally—its signature event-day tool that transforms each ticket into a personalized concierge offering directions, exclusive merchandise access, and tailored event-day benefits for a seamless journey from arrival to the final whistle.

“At the Philadelphia Union, we're always looking for innovative ways to elevate the fan experience, and our partnership with SeatGeek does exactly that,” said Charlie Slonaker, Chief Revenue Officer at Philadelphia Union. “SeatGeek’s forward-thinking technology and shared commitment to putting fans first will not only streamline the ticketing process but also support the evolving needs of our organization as we continue to grow. We’re excited to work collaboratively to continue to enhance the game day experience at Subaru Park.”

Fans will also be able to easily explore the latest upgrades to Subaru Park—including premium seating options—through SeatGeek’s Seat Perks feature. By highlighting benefits like club access, food and beverage inclusion, and private entry, Seat Perks helps teams clearly communicate the value of each seat to drive stronger sell-through rates.

“Philadelphia Union saw an opportunity to reimagine what ticketing could mean for its fans—not just a transaction, but a more connected, seamless experience,” said Jeff Ianello, EVP of North American Sales at SeatGeek. “The organization was looking to push boundaries, and that kind of ambition is what we’re built for. It’s been a true collaboration from the beginning, and we’re looking forward to what’s ahead.”

Additionally, as the Official Ticketing Partner, SeatGeek will further enhance the matchday experience with an exciting fan promotion where a fan with standing room tickets will be upgraded to VIP seating. Fans can also expect to see SeatGeek branding throughout the stadium and activation on Subaru Park’s plaza during match days.

SeatGeek’s partnership with Philadelphia Union expands the company’s MLS roster to nine teams—nearly one-third of the league. In addition to clubs within the MLS, SeatGeek also partners with multiple clubs within the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and 20 clubs within the United Soccer League (USL). Across the pond, the company works with nearly half of the English Premier League (EPL) and the EFL Championship. Beyond soccer, SeatGeek serves as the ticketing partner for top-tier organizations across sports and entertainment, including NFL, NBA, and NHL teams, along with league-wide partnerships such as Major League Baseball.

ABOUT PHILADELPHIA UNION

The Philadelphia Union is an innovative, forward-thinking professional soccer club competing in Major League Soccer (MLS) and one of Philadelphia’s five major league sports teams. Driven by unprecedented fan support, MLS awarded the Philadelphia expansion franchise rights to Jay Sugarman in 2008 and the Union kicked off its inaugural season in 2010. The club has reached the finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2018, and has appeared in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. In 2020, the Union were awarded the club’s first Supporters’ Shield after finishing with the best regular season record in MLS. In 2022, the Union reached the MLS Cup Final for the first time in club history. In 2023, the Union reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, becoming the only Eastern Conference team to reach the semifinals in four of the last five seasons.

The Philadelphia Union is part of parent company Union Sports and Entertainment LLC, which also operates Philadelphia Union II, the Philadelphia Union Academy, Philadelphia Union Foundation and Philadelphia Union Youth Programs. With a commitment to developing youth, the Union has signed 25 academy prospects to homegrown player contracts.

The Union play at Subaru Park in Chester, PA on the banks of the Delaware River. The custom-built stadium is part of the Union’s unique waterfront campus, featuring a historic power plant rebuilt into a 400,000 sq. ft. creative office building, a state-of-the-art Training Complex, over seven acres of professional-grade practice pitches, and the newly announced WSFS Bank Sportsplex, a world-class, 365-day-a-year sports and recreation complex featuring indoor fieldhouse and seven outdoor fields. For more information about the Philadelphia Union, visit www.philadelphiaunion.com and follow @PhilaUnion on Twitter or Instagram.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek was founded in 2009 when three live event fans had the crazy idea that modern technology could improve the live event-going experience for everyone—fans, teams and artists. Today, SeatGeek offers a trusted marketplace for fans to easily buy and sell tickets to the events they love and provides primary box office technology for some of the most prominent names in sports and entertainment globally.