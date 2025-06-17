Northern Trust Selected by Mereo Insurance to Provide Asset Servicing and Asset Management Solutions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today that it was selected to provide asset servicing and asset management solutions to the newly–launched reinsurance firm, Mereo Insurance Limited.

Under the mandate, Northern Trust Asset Servicing will provide custody services and institutional brokerage solutions, serving as broker for Mereo’s trade execution needs. Additionally, Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) will manage a portion of Mereo’s fixed income portfolio and provide cash sweep services.

Mereo Insurance launched in the first quarter of 2025 and underwrites a broad range of Casualty, Specialty, and Property classes of business. Mereo seeks to participate on both a proportional and non-proportional basis through its office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Chris Dvorak, Head of Insurance Solutions, Northern Trust said: “Our relationship with Mereo is a great example of Northern Trust's collaborative approach. We take pride in offering a complete solution with asset servicing and asset management capabilities to meet our clients’ unique needs. Our experience and knowledge of the unique needs of insurance companies helps us build strong relationships that last, and we're excited to work with Mereo and be part of this journey together.”

Lyenda Delp, EVP and Head of Global Institutional Client Group, Northern Trust Asset Management, said: “Northern Trust Asset Management is excited to help Mereo achieve their investment objectives, offering an integrated platform that combines investment insight, liquidity management, operational infrastructure, and data strategy — all tailored for their needs.”

Lawrence Minicone, Chief Investment Officer of Mereo Insurance Limited, said: “When preparing for our launch, we sought a partner that could support our long-term vision, beyond our immediate requirements. With Northern Trust's significant investment in the insurance sector and its innovative approach, we believe we've found a provider that understands our business and can support us as we grow.”

For many decades, Northern Trust has been dedicated to serving the needs of global asset owners. The goal within the asset owner segment is to empower the missions of its clients, helping them to maximize investment returns so that they may serve their constituents, their communities, and the world.

About Mereo Insurance Limited

Mereo is an innovative (re)insurance platform focused on transforming the global property, casualty, and specialty markets. Mereo delivers cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of the (re)insurance industry. Mereo is led by a team of seasoned executives with decades of combined experience in reinsurance, investment management, and capital markets. Mereo Insurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority and has received a financial strength rating of A- from AM Best. For more information, please visit https://mereoinsurance.com/

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2025, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.9 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

