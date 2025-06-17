Vicarius and Atera Partner to Provide Instant Vulnerability Remediation to Managed Service Providers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vicarius, a Vulnerability Remediation company, and Atera, an IT Management platform, today announced a strategic partnership to provide Atera customers with seamless access to vRx by Vicarius, the industry’s first autonomous end-to-end vulnerability remediation platform.

“There’s been a massive and much-needed shift in the industry from simply detecting vulnerabilities to actually resolving them. Our partnership with Atera brings together two powerful platforms to help MSPs not only identify risks but fix them fast, with minimal manual effort. This integration will help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) scale their remediation offerings while also boosting business efficiency.” - Tanya Alfonso, VP Channel Sales

The addition of vRx to Atera’s App Center marketplace creates new opportunities for Atera customers, allowing them to access and deploy the industry’s most advanced vulnerability remediation platform. Powered by native patching, custom scripting, automation, and patchless protection, vRx enables streamlined CVE risk elimination across more than 2,000 applications and operating systems, while protecting over 10,000 third-party applications and devices.

“We’re excited to welcome Vicarius to the Atera App Center. This partnership enhances our platform with advanced vulnerability management—enabling MSPs to expand their security offerings and helping corporate IT teams add a critical layer of protection” - Mayan Mandel, VP Marketplace, Atera

With a few clicks, MSPs can deploy vRx’s full-stack remediation suite through the Atera platform and access:

A range of remediation options from patch deployment and scripts to its proprietary Patchless Protection, which creates a secure barrier around vulnerable apps, maintaining functionality while significantly reducing risk until a validated patch is ready for deployment

Automated remediation workflows and scheduled deployments

The ability to manage their account, add team members, and manage billing directly within Atera

vRx’s fully featured dashboard, providing complete visibility and control over vulnerabilities prioritized by business context

Learn more about leveraging the joint power of Vicarius and Atera’s remediation management solutions today: https://www.atera.com/integrations/vicarius/.

About Vicarius

Vicarius’ mission is to revolutionize vulnerability management from problem detection to proactive problem resolution. With a remediation first approach, Vicarius develops advanced technologies to streamline and simplify the way CVE-related risk is mitigated. Through real-time patching, robust scripting, and patchless protection, Vicarius believes in equipping security practitioners with friction-free solutions.