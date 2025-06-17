-

KBRA Assigns AA+ to City of El Paso, TX General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2025; Affirms Ratings for Related Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA+ to the City of El Paso, TX General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2025. KBRA additionally affirms the long term rating of AA+ for the City's outstanding General Obligation Bonds and Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Total unassigned and committed general fund balances at 25.4% of expenditures as of FYE 2024 provide a large operating cushion.
  • Strong pension funding progress and modest OPEB obligations moderate fixed costs.

Credit Challenges

  • Weak per capita income and educational attainment.
  • Debt burden is moderately high.
  • Population and employment growth have lagged the State and the nation over the last decade.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • While not anticipated in the near-term, a significant convergence of socioeconomic characteristics toward the State average.

For Downgrade

  • Significant and sustained deterioration in taxable assessed value.
  • Erosion in reserves and unrestricted liquidity.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1009944

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Linda Vanderperre, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2482
linda.vanderperre@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Linda Vanderperre, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2482
linda.vanderperre@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Second Refinancing of Hildene TruPS Securitization 3, Ltd.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of refinancing notes issued by Hildene TruPS Securitization 3, Ltd. (HITR3), a securitization backed by a portfolio of bank and insurance TruPS CDO assets. The transaction originally closed in June 2020 as Hildene TruPS Securitization 2020-3 Ltd and had an initial refinancing in August 2021. This transaction will include an upsize of $43.7 million of new assets and resets the terms of the securitization including the sta...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OBX 2025-NQM11 Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of mortgage-backed notes from OBX 2025-NQM11 Trust, a $650.1 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprising 1,207 residential mortgages, is characterized by a notable concentration of alternative income documentation (86.5%) loans. Most of the loans are classified as non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM) (47.6%) or exempt (45.1%) from the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage (ATR/QM) rule due to bein...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2025-INV1 (JPMMT 2025-INV1)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 31 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2025-INV1 (JPMMT 2025-INV1), a prime RMBS transaction comprising 402 residential mortgages with an aggregate interest-bearing principal balance of approximately $330.3 million as of the cut-off date. The underlying collateral includes both conforming (40.5%) and non-conforming (59.5%) loans and is secured entirely by investment properties. The pool is c...
Back to Newsroom