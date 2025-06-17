Cloudinary Introduces Cloudinary Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server and AI-ready Documentation

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudinary, the image and video platform that powers many of the world’s top brands, today announced the Cloudinary Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, AI-ready documentation and a new integration with Base44. The MCP Server allows AI agents and LLMs like Base44, Claude, Cursor and others to easily interact with Cloudinary’s image and video APIs and award-winning documentation using natural language. This enables developers and builders alike to turn time-consuming yet business-critical work into lightning fast builds and actions, accelerating development time from days or weeks to minutes.

The company’s AI-ready documentation feeds LLMs with an authoritative source on what Cloudinary's APIs can enable and allows developers to build quickly and with confidence. This also offers builders access to Cloudinary without necessarily having to write a single line of code. Using their preferred LLMs, developers and no-code builders can manage their visual media, orchestrate advanced workflows, and prepare assets for relevant channels.

The combination of the Cloudinary Server and its AI-ready documentation provides access to a wide range of Cloudinary's capabilities, enabling users to simplify a variety of image- and video-related tasks such as bulk tagging and organizing and batch cropping, resizing, and overlaying. What’s more, Cloudinary supports the creation of very accurate transformations while minimizing the risk of hallucinations. Whether it’s a developer looking to streamline complex media workflows or improve cross-team collaboration, or a non-technical builder new to visual asset management building an app or visual-rich experience, Cloudinary provides the intelligence to work smarter and more efficiently without coding or the need for additional integrations.

Cloudinary’s Base44 integration empowers builders using Base44 with seamless access to Cloudinary’s media transformations, optimization, and delivery tools directly within their agent-driven workflows, enabling faster, more visual, and scalable application development.

“Cloudinary was founded by developers for developers and MCP Server is just our latest commitment to ensuring developers and builders have the tools they need to build the visual-first experiences and apps they dream about – faster and more easily than ever before,” said Tal Lev-Ami, Co-founder and CTO, Cloudinary. “This new era of LLM-powered code generation underscores the importance of open, API-first platforms and tools designed to empower users to build within flexible yet trusted frameworks and models.”

AI-powered development since day one

API-first and trusted by millions of developers and creators worldwide, Cloudinary has been AI-powered since its inception. For more than a decade, Cloudinary has empowered developers and brands to automate business-critical visual media tasks to ensure their visual-first experiences are fast, flawless and relevant no matter where or how audiences are engaged. In the last 12 months, Cloudinary has launched dozens of AI tools and enhancements including AI Vision and generative AI tools including Generative Fill and Generative Upscale.

Builders are encouraged to join the Cloudinary community and show off their projects with the #BuiltWithCloudinary tag. This summer, Cloudinary will host an MCP Server Challenge for developers and builders. All Cloudinary users will be invited to participate and eligible to win prizes.

The Cloudinary MCP Server is available to all developers and builders and can be accessed via any Cloudinary account or plan, including Cloudinary’s free plan. Learn more in today’s blog and by visiting the Cloudinary website, and start building today.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary is the image and video platform that enables the world’s most engaging brands to deliver transformative visual experiences at a global scale. More than two million users and 10,000 customers, including Adidas, Bleacher Report, Etsy, Fiverr, Grubhub, Minted and Paul Smith rely on Cloudinary to bring their campaigns, apps and sites to life. Backed by an ecosystem of more than 300 partners, integrations and plug-ins, Cloudinary’s AI-powered image and video solutions offer a single source of truth for brands to manage, transform, optimize, and deliver engaging visual content to anyone, anywhere. As a result, brands across all industries are seeing up to a 203% ROI with benefits including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.