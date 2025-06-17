Quantum Health Completes Acquisition of Embold Health

DUBLIN, Ohio & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Health (“Quantum”), the creator of healthcare navigation, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Embold Health (“Embold”), a leading physician-led healthcare technology company. The transaction follows the definitive agreement announced on June 4.

"We look forward to our continued collaboration with Embold, helping members access high-quality, cost-effective care and delivering meaningful ROI for clients," said Dayne Williams, CEO of Quantum Health. Share

This strategic acquisition unlocks new AI-powered personalization and provider search capabilities for Quantum and bolsters its Real-Time Intercept® (RTI) and provider engagement capabilities. It also expands the ability to offer a wider portfolio of products.

“As we’ve been sharing the news with clients, partners and consultants, there’s been a great deal of excitement for our two companies joining forces. People are thrilled about the possibilities this move creates,” said Dayne Williams, CEO of Quantum. “We’re looking forward to continuing to work together, guiding members to cost-effective, high-quality care while also driving ROI for clients.”

Embold will remain an independent entity, maintaining its dedication to outstanding client service. Backed by increased investment and resources from Quantum, Embold is poised to accelerate its product roadmap and expand its delivery of innovative, data-powered solutions.

“We’re very pleased to make this deal official. For our clients, they’ll continue to receive all the support they expect from Embold, but with a whole new world of product-related opportunities,” said Dr. Daniel Stein, President and Founder of Embold.

Together, the company will serve more than 8 million members nationwide. The combined businesses will be operated by Quantum, which is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Dr. Daniel Stein will serve as President of Embold, operating from their office in Nashville, Tennessee.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as financial advisor, and Mayer Brown LLP served as legal counsel to Embold Health, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Quantum.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer and payer clients. Quantum Health’s proprietary Real-Time Intercept® capability identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member’s healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

Founded in 1999 and based in Dublin, Ohio, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine, and one of FORTUNE’S Best Workplaces in Healthcare. The Women Presidents’ Organization has also ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for over 15 years.

To learn more about the company, visit www.Quantum-Health.com

About Embold Health

Embold Health, a healthcare technology company, helps employers and health plans improve outcomes and lower costs by empowering members to make informed healthcare decisions. Evaluating 21 specialties and 68 sub-specialties, Embold’s patented and peer-reviewed provider quality score methodology analyzes data from 230+ million individuals across the entire care journey at the individual physician performance level. Setting the standard for responsible AI in healthcare, Embold’s conversational AI simplifies the care-seeking process. Paving the way for more efficient, personalized and cost-effective care, Embold is transforming how care is sought out and delivered. To learn more, visit emboldhealth.com.