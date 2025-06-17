-

Diamond Properties Announces Acquisition of Two Premier Industrial Assets

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diamond Properties, a leading real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of two high-quality industrial properties: 621 Wilmer Avenue in Cincinnati, Ohio and I-271 Commerce Center in Mayfield Village, Ohio. This strategic expansion enhances Diamond Properties' presence in key logistics and distribution markets, reinforcing its commitment to long-term value creation.

621 Wilmer Avenue: Prime Industrial Asset in Cincinnati

621 Wilmer Avenue is a 79,544-square-foot industrial facility situated on 4.61 acres in a sought-after infill market. Built in 1979 and 100% occupied, the property offers strong income potential with established tenants.

Key highlights include:

Strategic Location: Easy access to major highways (I-75, I-71, and I-471), enhancing connectivity.

Modern Infrastructure: A newly installed TPO roof (2022) with warranty through 2037.

I-271 Commerce Center: High-Quality Industrial Investment in Cleveland MSA

Located at 600 Beta Drive in Mayfield Village, OH, I-271 Commerce Center is a 90,560-square-foot industrial facility, fully occupied by two established tenants.

Notable features include:

Excellent Accessibility: Situated near I-271, just 25 minutes from downtown Cleveland.

Expanding Our Industrial Real Estate Portfolio

“This acquisition underscores our strategy of investing in well-located, income-generating industrial properties that align with market trends and long-term growth opportunities,” said Jim Diamond, CEO of Diamond Properties. “We continue to seek high-performing assets that enhance our portfolio and deliver value to our stakeholders.”

For more information about Diamond Properties and their expanding portfolio, visit www.dpmgt.com.

About Diamond Properties

Diamond Properties is a premier real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and managing industrial, commercial, and mixed-use properties across key U.S. markets. With a commitment to strategic growth and sustainable investments, the company continues to expand its presence in high-demand locations.

Contacts

Media Contact: Laressa Gjonaj
Marketing Director
Diamond Properties
lgjonaj@dpmgt.com
914-639-3813

