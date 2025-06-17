Consumer Fusion Named Preferred Vendor by the International Franchise Association

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consumer Fusion, a leader in AI-powered reputation management and digital marketing tools for franchises, has been officially named a Preferred Vendor by the International Franchise Association (IFA). This recognition highlights Consumer Fusion’s ongoing commitment to helping franchise brands protect their reputation, increase visibility, and grow revenue through scalable, centralized digital tools.

“Franchises face unique online reputation challenges — we’re here to make it easier, faster, and more effective.” – Brynn Gibbs, CEO, Consumer Fusion Share

Supporting over 100 franchise brands, Consumer Fusion offers a comprehensive platform that simplifies reputation management, local SEO, and social media oversight — all from a single, intuitive dashboard. This designation reinforces Consumer Fusion’s role not only as a technology provider but as a strategic partner dedicated to empowering franchise systems.

“Franchise brands today must be able to manage their digital presence effectively across locations,” said Sheila Fischer, CFE, IFA Senior Vice President for Sales. “Consumer Fusion offers our members real solutions — from AI-powered reputation management and sentiment analysis to streamlining social media and local SEO — that strengthen brand integrity and help drive growth.”

A trusted partner to more than 100 franchise brands, Consumer Fusion delivers franchise-specific technology and strategic support to help both franchisors and franchisees thrive in today’s digital-first marketplace. Consumer Fusion’s platform is designed to meet the operational needs and compliance requirements unique to franchising. Their offerings include, but are not limited to:

Review Generation

Net Promoter Score (NPS) surveys

AI-powered review monitoring and automated responses

Centralized review and social media management dashboards

Optimization of Google Business Profiles and 60+ directories

Illegitimate review and photo removal

Dynamic social content creation tools and localized publishing

AI Review Listening to uncover customer sentiment and trends

Dedicated support teams with deep franchise expertise

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by IFA as a Preferred Vendor and honored to serve franchise systems nationwide,” said Brynn Gibbs, CEO of Consumer Fusion. “This partnership will help us reach new brands and support their business growth while allowing franchisees more time to focus on serving their customers. Franchises face unique challenges in managing online reputation at scale, and we’re here to make it easier, faster, and more effective.”

A long-time member of the IFA community, Consumer Fusion’s CEO Brynn Gibbs serves on both the IFA Supplier Forum Advisory Board and the Marketing and Innovation Committee. Beyond software, Consumer Fusion is committed to providing tailored tools, expert support, and a deep understanding of the franchise industry.

To learn how IFA members can benefit from this new partnership, visit www.consumerfusion.com

About Consumer Fusion:

Consumer Fusion is a trusted AI-powered platform for Online Reputation Management, Social Media, and Local SEO, supporting over 100 franchise brands. Our tools help franchisees improve reviews, engage customers, and boost local search rankings while ensuring brand consistency across every location. With white-glove support, advanced sentiment analysis, and actionable insights, we serve as an extension of your team to build trust and grow your digital presence. Recognized as one of Entrepreneur’s Top 5 Franchise Suppliers for three consecutive years, Consumer Fusion delivers results through innovative technology and personalized service. Learn more at www.consumerfusion.com.

About the International Franchise Association:

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world’s oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 830,000 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.8 million direct jobs, $896.9 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.