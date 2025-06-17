Arctera, Wasabi Technologies and TD SYNNEX Join Forces to Simplify Data Protection

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arctera, a global leader in data management, Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, and TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, today announced a joint channel-ready data protection solution to simplify sales for channel resellers. The new offering combines Arctera Backup Exec with Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage into a single offering available to channel partners through TD SYNNEX.

The purpose-built integration makes comprehensive data protection easier for both end users and for channel partners. End users can enjoy end-to-end protection for physical, virtual, cloud and SaaS environments, configured for seamless targeting to high-performance hot storage with flat pricing and no egress fees. Partners can expect a turnkey solution that is simple to buy, install and support. With a single order form, SKU and invoice, the solution offers significant margin potential.

Simon Jelley, VP and GM Data Protection at Arctera, said: “In a world where challenges get more and more complex every day, solutions need to be more and more simple. That’s what Arctera does for data protection, what Wasabi does for cloud storage and what TD SYNNEX does for the channel. By extending the ease of use of Arctera Backup Exec in a joint solution that includes storage and a combined resale motion, we’re enabling partners to be trusted advisors, empowering them to tackle the complexity of ransomware resilience by making it simple to sell, purchase, deploy and manage this solution for organizations of any size.”

Laurie Mitchell, SVP of Global Alliances and Partner Marketing at Wasabi, said: “Wasabi enables our partners to deliver affordable, scalable, and secure cloud storage solutions tailored to their clients’ evolving needs while positioning themselves for long-term growth and success in a data-driven world. The combination of Arctera Backup Exec and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage, delivered through TD SYNNEX, gives resellers a compelling, high-performance offering that lowers costs for their customers while improving margin for themselves.”

The joint offering will be available exclusively through the channel, empowering partners with a unique proposition for their end-user customers.

Marcie Stout, VP of Cloud Marketplace and ISV at TD SYNNEX, said: “When it comes to data protection, time is of the essence – this can put pressure on partners as they try to implement robust protection for their customers. With this joint solution from Arctera and Wasabi added to our comprehensive portfolio, we’re able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so our partners can quickly deliver a complete data protection solution with preconfigured integration of both the product and sales process.”

The joint solution is available today through TD SYNNEX in North America. The organizations intend to expand availability internationally later this year.

About Arctera

Arctera helps organizations around the world thrive by ensuring they can trust, access, and illuminate their data from creation to retirement. Created in 2024 from Veritas Technologies, an industry leader in secure multi-cloud data resilience, Arctera comprises three business units: Data Compliance, Data Protection and Data Resilience. Arctera provides tens of thousands of customers worldwide, including 70% of the Fortune 100, with market-leading solutions that help them to manage one of their most valuable assets: data.

Learn more at www.arctera.io and follow us on X @arcteraio.

About Wasabi Technologies

Recognized as one of the technology industry’s fastest growing companies, Wasabi is on a mission to store the world's data by making cloud storage affordable, predictable and secure. With Wasabi, visionary companies gain the freedom to use their data whenever they like without being hit with unpredictable fees or vendor lock-in. Instead, they’re free to build best-of-breed solutions with the industry’s fastest-growing ecosystem of independent cloud application partners. Customers and partners all over the world trust Wasabi to help them put their data to work so they can unlock their full potential. Visit wasabi.com to learn more.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.