Halliburton and PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd. to Deploy Next Generation Subsurface Modeling and Reservoir Management Solutions

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) today announced a strategic collaboration with PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd. to advance subsurface modeling and reservoir management. As part of the collaboration, PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd. will deploy Halliburton Landmark’s DecisionSpace® 365 Geosciences Suite and Unified Ensemble Modeling solutions with the objective to unify exploration and development workflows and accelerate time to first oil.

Halliburton Landmark’s next-generation scalable earth modeling and ensemble workflows are a significant evolution from traditional grid-based modeling and deterministic reservoir forecasting. These technologies are intended to enable PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd. exploration and asset teams to collaborate in real time using a unified live earth model, with the aim of achieving more accurate reserve estimations through ensemble modeling.

The Geosciences Suite’s scalable earth modeling maintains geological fidelity across all scales—from basin-wide views to individual fields—to ensure consistent data and models flow from exploration to development. This integrated workflow supports faster project maturation through the Front-End Loading process. Using the Unified Ensemble Modeling solution, asset teams can automate the generation of multiple probabilistic geological scenarios while integrating real-time reservoir flow data. This approach is designed to enhance forecast precision, accelerate scenario analysis, and improve confidence in decision-making.

"We transform subsurface modeling through proven differentiated technologies to solve unique challenges,” said Tony Antoun, senior vice president, Landmark Software and Services. “When we unite exploration and development teams, we help our customers generate returns faster and maximize asset value.”

“A harmonized, AI assisted workflow anchored on a single live-earth model across the exploration and development phases is central to our strategy in achieving our ambitious project delivery targets,” said Hazli Sham Kassim, Senior Vice President of Malaysia Asset and CEO of PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd.

PETRONAS Vice President of Exploration, Ahmad Faisal Bakar, added, “Adopting DecisionSpace® 365 Geosciences Suite and Unified Ensemble Modeling solutions aligns with PETRONAS’ vision to accelerate our project deliveries and ensure seamless continuity from exploration through development and production.”

This collaboration follows a comprehensive benchmarking of PETRONAS’ greenfield and mature reservoir practices. The new approach will incorporate multi-scenario probabilistic modeling, supported by AI and machine learning, envisioned to drive greater efficiency and insight.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.