OSG Corporation Extends its Contract with Rimini Street for Support of its Oracle EBS Systems through 2029

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, management and innovation solutions, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced that OSG Corporation, a global leader in the precision manufacturing of cutting tools, rolling dies, and machine parts, has extended its contract with Rimini Street to help accelerate its growth and profitability goals.

"With Rimini Street, we are no longer on the upgrade treadmill and were able to drive our total IT costs down to 78%, giving us the funds and flexibility to invest in creating new value." - Go Harada, Head of IT Strategy, OSG Share

Following the Rimini Smart Path™, which starts with delivering deep savings by reducing annual software support fees by up to 50%, then keeping mission-critical systems running optimally into the future and reinvesting the significant savings into strategic initiatives and innovation, OSG achieved 8% reduction in total IT operating costs, freeing up resources to fund its factory automation initiatives.

“The vendor’s roadmap would have required us to keep upgrading for features we didn’t need,” said Go Harada, OSG’s head of IT strategy. “Signing with Rimini Street restored our ability to take control of our IT roadmap based on our business needs, and as a result, we achieved significant reduction in our fixed costs for Oracle maintenance and operation. These costs accounted for 86% of our total IT budget. With Rimini Street, we are no longer on the upgrade treadmill and were able to drive our total IT costs down to 78%, giving us the funds and flexibility to invest in creating new value.”

“Nearly 90% of today’s IT budgets are being used to ‘keep the lights on,’ leaving only 10% for innovation and growth. That is simply not enough,” said Seth Ravin, CEO of Rimini Street. “At Rimini Street, our mission is to help organizations like OSG gain back more of those critical resources needed for projects that deliver even greater savings, more efficiency and growth potential for the business.”

Choosing Stability, Pragmatism and Innovation Over the Vendor’s Roadmap

Since its founding in 1938, OSG has built its reputation on delivering high-quality, high-performance cutting tools. After selecting Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) in 2010, OSG aimed to create a streamlined system to manage sales, order management, inventory, accounting, and production. However, OSG quickly realized that Oracle’s roadmap and push to the cloud conflicted with its own long-term IT vision.

“We considered migrating to the cloud, but decided against it,” Harada explained. “Our current EBS is built on an on-premises architecture and replicating that level of availability in the cloud would be extremely costly.”

OSG’s decision to stay on-premises isn’t hampering innovation. Instead, the company uses a hybrid approach, integrating new digital tools that enhance efficiency while Rimini Street maintains its core stability.

“Our goal is to connect our existing, customized systems to new digital tools in a way that increases factory productivity,” Harada noted. “Rimini Street makes it possible to deliver new innovations to support our business needs, on our terms and timeline.”

Cementing a Long-term Commitment Based on Unwavering Service Quality

After years of experiencing a growing list of benefits from working with Rimini Street, OSG recently extended its contract through February 2029 – a clear indication of the value they find in their strategic partnership. Harada shares, “Over the years, the relationship hasn’t changed and that’s rare. Rimini Street has treated us with the same level of care and attention as they did when we first signed on, and we value their expertise and guidance.”

“We are deeply humbled by OSG’s decision to select Rimini Street as its long-term partner,” said Nobutake Godo, Regional CTO of Rimini Street Japan. “The enduring commitment from both parties to each other’s and the region’s success is founded on the shared principal that business needs come first, technology second. We look forward to the years ahead, working together to strengthen and deliver on OSG’s vision to dominate the tool manufacturing industry.”

Learn more about OSG Corporation’s story of innovation in partnership with Rimini Street here.

Explore the full Rimini Street portfolio of ultra-responsive, trusted and proven support, managed services, security, integration, observability, professional services and end-to-end outsourcing solutions for SAP, Oracle, VMware and many more applications to support competitive advantage, profitability and growth.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software. The Company has signed thousands of contracts with Fortune Global 100, Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and government organizations who selected Rimini Street as their trusted, proven mission-critical enterprise software solutions provider, achieving better operational outcomes and realizing billions of US dollars in savings used to fund AI and other innovation investments.

To learn more, please visit www.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “currently,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “goal,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seem,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse developments in and costs associated with defending pending litigation or any new litigation, including the disposition of pending motions to appeal and any new claims; any expenses to be incurred to comply with any injunction ordered by the courts relating to the Rimini II litigation matter and the impact on future period revenue and costs incurred related to these efforts; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including the impact of any recessionary macro-economic trends, heightened geopolitical tensions and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which we operate and the industries in which our clients operate; the evolution of the enterprise software management and support landscape and our ability to educate the market to attract and retain clients and further penetrate our client base; significant competition in the software support services industry and our intentions with respect to our pricing model; customer adoption of our expanded portfolio of products and services and products and services we expect to introduce; our expectations regarding new product offerings, partnerships and alliance programs, including but not limited to our partnership with ServiceNow; our ability to grow our revenue and accurately forecast revenue, along with the results of any efforts to manage costs in light of current revenue expectations and expansion of our offerings; the expected impact of reductions in our workforce during the last and current fiscal year and associated reorganization costs; estimates of our total addressable market and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; variability of timing in our sales cycle; risks relating to retention rates, including our ability to accurately predict retention rates; the loss of one or more members of our management team; our ability to attract and retain additional qualified personnel; our business plan, our ability to grow in the future and our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; our plans to wind-down the offering of services for Oracle PeopleSoft products; the volatility of our stock price and related compliance with stock exchange requirements; our need and ability to raise equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; risks associated with global operations; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems and other cybersecurity threats; any deficiencies associated with generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies potentially used by us or used by our third-party vendors and service providers; our ability to protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and to comply with privacy regulations; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take; tariff costs (including tariff relief or the ability to mitigate tariffs, in light of new or increased tariffs imposed by the United States government and the potential for retaliatory trade measures by affected countries); a failure by us to establish adequate tax reserves; our ability to realize benefits from our net operating losses; any negative impact of environmental, social and governance matters on our reputation or business and the exposure of our business to additional costs or risks from our reporting on such matters; our ability to maintain our good standing with the United States government and international governments and capture new contracts with governmental entities; our credit facility’s ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our clients; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 1, 2025, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2025 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.