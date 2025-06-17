Garnett Station Partners Launches Skybound Service Partners, a Commercial Roofing Services Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garnett Station Partners (“Garnett Station” or “GSP”), a New York-based principal investment firm that manages over $3.5 billion of assets, today announced the launch of Skybound Service Partners (“Skybound”), a newly formed commercial roofing services platform, in partnership with Jack Miner, who will serve as the platform’s Founder and President.

GSP launched Skybound to capitalize on the large, growing and highly fragmented commercial roofing sector – an attractive industry ripe for consolidation. Skybound’s mission is to build a best-in-class commercial roofing platform by partnering with well-respected, founder-led contractors across the U.S. who want to continue driving growth and benefit from additional investment and resources.

In conjunction with the platform launch, Skybound also announced its first partnership, with Roof Technology Partners (“RTP”), a leading commercial roofing contractor headquartered in Atlanta, GA with additional offices in Alabama and Texas. Founded in 2011 by Scott Coger, a Professional Engineer and Registered Roof Consultant who will continue to lead the business, RTP provides a comprehensive range of commercial roofing services across multiple attractive end markets, with an excellent reputation among its blue-chip customer base. By partnering with Skybound, RTP will gain access to investment and additional resources, while maintaining its foundational brand values, team and culture.

“The commercial roofing industry is large, fragmented and in the early innings of consolidation, and we intend to create value by partnering with excellent regional and local contractors and realizing the meaningful benefits of scale in this market,” said Jordan Garay, Partner at Garnett Station. “The launch of Skybound represents another example of how we are applying our proven GSP platform creation playbook to the B2B services market.”

Mr. Miner commented, “We are thrilled that Scott chose us as his partner, and we are excited to support the RTP team in realizing its long-term growth objectives. GSP’s track record lends itself well to the opportunity in commercial roofing, and I look forward to executing our vision of building a national platform of best-in-class operators.”

Mr. Coger, President of RTP, added, “Jack and the entire Garnett Station team have been a pleasure to work with and have demonstrated a respect for the culture we have built, as they share our values and goals. Through this transformative partnership, we will invest to expand our service capabilities and geographic reach and provide even greater career advancement opportunities for our employees. We are excited to have found such a like-minded, supportive partner.”

Citizens served as financial advisor to Skybound and Garnett Station Partners and Forvis Mazars Capital Advisors LLC served as financial advisor to Roof Technology Partners on the transaction.

About Garnett Station Partners

Garnett Station Partners is a principal investment firm founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane that manages over $3.5 billion of assets. Garnett Station partners with experienced and entrepreneurial management teams and strategic investors to build value for its portfolio of growth platforms. The firm draws on its global relationships, operational experience and rigorous diligence process to source, underwrite and manage investments. Core sectors include consumer and business services, health and wellness, automotive, and food and beverage. Garnett Station's culture is based on the principles of entrepreneurship, collaboration, analytical rigor and accountability. For more information, please visit garnettstation.com.

About Skybound Service Partners

Skybound Service Partners is building a leading commercial roofing services platform focused on partnering with best-in-class founders and entrepreneurs across the United States. Skybound is dedicated to supporting and growing its partner companies and their teams, while maintaining each company’s culture and legacy. For more information, please visit skyboundservicepartners.com.