Nicokick and Streamline Group Racing Reunite for Porsche Carrera Cup North America at Watkins Glen International

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nicokick.com, the leading U.S. online retailer of nicotine pouches, proudly announces its renewed partnership with Streamline Group Racing, following the debut at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix in May 2025. Nicokick’s branding will again be featured on the Streamline race car at the Porsche Carrera Cup North America at Watkins Glen International in New York from June 19-22.

“We're proud to once again team up with Streamline Group Racing for one of the most anticipated weekends in North American motorsports,” said Sarah Krysalka, Senior Director of Commercial Partnerships and External Affairs at Haypp Group, the parent company of Nicokick.com. “Watkins Glen offers the perfect high-octane backdrop to spark awareness, engage with adult consumers who value innovation and personal choice as well as with brands who advocate for smoke-free and tobacco leaf-free alternatives.”

Patrick Mulcahy, CEO of Streamline Group Racing and driver of the Streamline Racing Porsche, added, “We’re excited to continue building our partnership with Nicokick — the leading online platform for nicotine pouches — as the preferred online partner of Juice Head. It’s a natural fit to align with a company that shares our focus on quality, innovation, and adult consumer choice — especially during a marquee race weekend like Watkins Glen.”

The Porsche Carrera Cup North America is a premier one-make series featuring Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars, drawing elite drivers and passionate fans from across the continent. Held at the iconic Watkins Glen International — nicknamed “The Glen” — this legendary circuit in upstate New York is best known as the former host of the Formula One United States Grand Prix from 1961 to 1980.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Porsche Carrera Cup North America countdown begins.

About Nicokick

Nicokick is a leading online retailer in the U.S. specializing in nicotine pouches. With a diverse inventory of over 200 unique products, the platform offers a wide selection of popular and emerging brands that provide adult consumers with modern oral smoke-free and tobacco leaf-free alternatives to cigarettes and other traditional tobacco products. As a responsible and compliant retailer, Nicokick is committed to a strict age and identity verification process, with all products delivered directly to adult consumers' doorsteps or mailboxes. For more information, visit Nicokick.com.

About Streamline Group Racing

Streamline Group Racing is led by Patrick Mulcahy, one of the founders and CEO of Streamline Group. SLG Racing proudly represents its portfolio of cutting-edge brands as sponsors for the 2025 IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup season.