Trellix Accelerates Organizational Cyber Resilience with Deepened AWS Integrations

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AWS re:Inforce 2025 – Trellix, the company delivering the future of AI-powered cybersecurity, today announced new milestones in its collaboration with AWS to further simplify customer adoption of leading cybersecurity technologies powered by AI. The deepened collaboration aims to enhance security controls and secure AI for customers.

“In the era of rapid AI expansion, the symbiotic relationship between AI and security must be addressed,” said Sean Morton, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Trellix. “Together with AWS, we are focused on not only ensuring AI is embedded in security to allow optimum resilience, but also in securing AI itself. This is essential to ensuring organizations can use AI without compromising data integrity, trust, or compliance, particularly for those in regulated sectors.”

Co-development of GenAI-powered security

Trellix and AWS have signed an expanded strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) focused on the enrichment and creation of new GenAI-powered security technologies. Together, Trellix and AWS will address the most pressing security-use cases through the co-development of GenAI solutions that combine Amazon Bedrock and other AWS AI services with the Trellix Security Platform.

Further collaboration to harden security defenses

Trellix will offer new database, identity, analytics, and deployment capabilities for AWS customers, including:

Strengthened database protection: With databases increasingly moving to the cloud and organizations widely adopting hybrid, on-premises, and cloud environments, critical assets require robust monitoring and protection. The need to prevent potential extraction or tampering increases as organizations train AI models with proprietary datasets and users share more information with AI apps. Trellix Database Security now offers security for Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) cloud databases. New features available for AWS-supported MariaDB, MySQL, and PostgreSQL databases include real-time activity monitoring, pre-built compliance policies, and detailed event logs and incident management tools. Future releases will expand this vital support to include additional AWS Cloud databases.

Fortified identity and access management (IAM): The AWS IAM Access Analyzer now integrates with the Trellix Security Platform, making it easier to remediate identity compromise. With AWS IAM Access Analyzer, Trellix customers can evaluate permissions across multiple IAM policy types, visualize access patterns, inspect access from internal and external sources, and leverage Amazon EventBridge for custom alerts and remediation.

Simplified deployment: Trellix has achieved AWS Marketplace Architecture Excellence, certifying architectural alignment with AWS best practices. Customers now have greater transparency around each Trellix integration with AWS for easier procurement and deployment, and can further maximize their investment with AWS as purchases count toward AWS Private Pricing Agreements (PPA), helping meet committed spend thresholds faster.

“Let’s face it; security is hard. Complexity makes the job even harder,” said Frank Dickson, Vice President of Security and Trust, IDC. “When infrastructure and security collaborate to make security easier to implement and integrate, organizations can reduce risk, speed up response times, and better protect their most critical assets and data. We all win."

Learn more about Trellix and AWS collaboration to improve customer security outcomes here. Visit Trellix at AWS re:Inforce at booth #1123.

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity. The company’s comprehensive, open and native cybersecurity platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through artificial intelligence, automation, and analytics to empower over 50,000 business and government customers with responsibly architected security. More at https://trellix.com.

