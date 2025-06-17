Google and CTC Global Announce Initiative to Expand American Electric Grid and Transmission Capacity, U.S. Supply Chain with Advanced Conductors

IRVINE & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Google announced a collaboration with CTC Global Corporation (CTC Global) to accelerate the deployment of next-generation transmission technology for the U.S. power grid. Together, Google and CTC Global will help scale the use of CTC Global’s high-capacity, U.S.-manufactured advanced conductors, a proven technology demonstrated to boost grid capacity and reliability at unparalleled speed.

Google and CTC Global will identify high-impact transmission lines through a Request for Information (RFI) to states, utilities, and transmission developers interested in collaborating on solutions to unlock grid capacity across the country. Deployment of advanced conductors like CTC Global’s has the potential to double transmission capacity in months, as opposed to the years typically needed for new transmission builds (and in some cases as much as 10 years).

Rapid access to reliable, safe, and efficient transmission infrastructure is fundamental to enabling America's energy future. This initiative is designed to accelerate regional economic growth and development, add capacity, improve grid reliability and performance, and lower energy costs for all.

A New Customer Approach to Accelerate Transmission Infrastructure

As a part of this collaboration, transmission lines across the U.S. will be selected based on their potential to accelerate grid capacity with CTC Global’s ACCC® Conductor. The initiative will prioritize projects that can deliver the greatest immediate impact and that support load growth where Google operates.

To identify transmission line projects for this initiative, states, utilities, and transmission developers can respond to the RFI issued today. Selected partners and projects will gain access to a powerful combination of Google and CTC Global resources designed to accelerate deployment, including:

Cost Assistance: Funding will be available to accelerate deployment of CTC Global’s high-capacity ACCC® Conductors and accelerate capacity growth.

Funding will be available to accelerate deployment of CTC Global’s high-capacity ACCC® Conductors and accelerate capacity growth. Future-Ready Workforce Development: Utilities will be eligible for training to equip their workforce in the deployment of ACCC Advanced Conductors.

Utilities will be eligible for training to equip their workforce in the deployment of ACCC Advanced Conductors. Technical Analysis: Support for technical project studies will be available to validate the technology's integration and impact.

RFI responses are due on July 14, 2025, with a full RFP to shortly follow. Applications are encouraged from areas where Google has existing or announced data centers, as well as their associated wholesale markets.

“Expanding transmission capacity presents a significant opportunity for the power system today, and Google is committed to being a catalyst for a stronger and more reliable U.S. power grid. Expanded grid capacity will enable responsible data center growth underpinning the modern digital world, while also increasing affordability for consumers, boosting energy reliability, and accelerating key industries like manufacturing,” said Amanda Peterson Corio, Google Global Head of Data Center Energy. “Working with CTC Global, this partnership aims to dramatically cut the time and cost of adding and moving electricity to reliably power American homes and businesses.”

“This groundbreaking partnership with Google marks a positive turning point to lower electricity costs, generate economic growth, and advance U.S. energy dominance,” stated CTC Global CEO J.D. Sitton. “Our solution uniquely delivers significant electric grid capacity with unparalleled speed. This coordinated partnership with the innovators at Google will help ensure that the U.S. invests in cost-effective solutions for the long-term that help the U.S. continue to lead the AI revolution,” Sitton explained.

Supporting U.S. Manufacturing Capabilities

CTC Global proudly manufactures and assembles its advanced conductor technologies in the United States, supplying the ACCC Conductor to projects in more than 30 U.S. states. CTC is also a major manufacturing exporter, with ACCC Advanced Conductor projects now installed in over 65 countries. Utilizing U.S. suppliers of carbon fiber from Arkansas, fiberglass from Texas, and other key U.S. components, CTC has been powering U.S. job creation at its U.S. factory in Irvine, California, for over 20 years. Partnering with Google to accelerate deployment of carbon-composite conductors will deliver urgently needed transmission capacity while continuing to expand this made-in-America capability and support America's competitive edge globally.

Inquiries regarding the RFI and RFI eligibility may be directed to Google and CTC Global at ctc-external@google.com.

About Google:

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

About CTC Global:

CTC Global is accelerating access to energy as the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of high-capacity advanced conductors. With over 124,000 miles deployed over the last two decades, CTC Global’s ACCC® Advanced Conductor is the most aggressively tested and widely installed advanced conductor in North America and the world, used by over 300 utility and industrial customers in over 65 countries and 30 U.S. states to rapidly deliver the greatest amount of electricity at the lowest capital cost. The high strength, light weight, improved conductivity, and thermal stability of ACCC® can allow it to double the capacity of existing transmission lines without the need to raise or replace existing structures. The ACCC® Conductor mitigates thermal sag to help mitigate wildfire and extreme weather risks, lower overall project costs, reduces line losses by up to 40%, and cut project lead times from years to months. Headquartered in Irvine, California, over half of CTC Global’s manufacturing capacity is U.S. based. For over 20 years, CTC Global has been a pioneer in the energy space, developing and manufacturing the most responsible and innovative solution to double capacity and improve reliability at scale. For more information, visit www.ctcglobal.com.