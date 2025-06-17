Fiserv and Early Warning Services Collaborate on Paze to Provide Financial Institutions and Merchants of All Sizes with a Convenient Digital Checkout Solution for Consumers

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced a new collaboration with Early Warning Services to offer the digital wallet, PazeSM to financial institutions, providing their customers and members with a convenient online checkout experience via the banks and credit unions those consumers already trust with their money.

Banks and credit unions can now enable the Paze wallet with added security provided by payment tokens. Card account numbers are replaced with a unique number through tokenization, and card numbers are not shared with merchants. Providing a fast, easy, and convenient online checkout experience just like other digital wallets, the Paze solution has a built-in advantage within the thousands of financial institutions powered by Fiserv.

“This strategic offering of Paze provides our clients a new digital checkout solution, one in which their consumers can have full confidence when they check out online,” said Matt Wilcox, Deputy Head, Financial Solutions and President of Digital Payments at Fiserv. “We are excited to enable our clients with a future-forward approach to commerce and with Paze, a convenient online checkout experience for their customers.”

Additionally, Fiserv will enable merchants to accept Paze at checkout, enhancing the payment options available to their customers. Paze will be supported across the Fiserv ecommerce payments suite.

Fiserv and Early Warning Services have forged a long-standing strategic alliance, with Fiserv offering a turnkey service for Zelle®, meeting consumer expectations for fast and reliable person-to-person (P2P) payments. The expanded relationship enables the two companies to explore ways to enhance payment solutions for consumers and streamline the checkout experience for merchants.

“Our collaboration with Fiserv marks a significant step in expanding the reach of Paze. Together, we’re making it easy for merchants of all sizes to deliver a fast, convenient, and seamless online checkout experience, unlocking access to our solution for thousands of financial institutions and merchants nationwide,” said Eric Hoffman, Chief Partnerships Officer, Early Warning Services.

About Paze

Paze is a reimagined online checkout solution that banks and credit unions offer to consumers and merchants, combining all eligible credit and debit cards into a single wallet and eliminating manual card entry. Solving long-standing challenges in e-commerce, Paze provides an easy experience for consumers and merchants alike. More than 150 million credit and debit cards have been added to the Paze checkout solution. To learn more about Paze, visit www.paze.com. Paze is operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in financial and risk management solutions.

About Fiserv, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world’s smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™.

