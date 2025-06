セルトリオ、細胞培養および細胞・遺伝子治療自動化の世界展開加速に向け、1500万ドルの資金調達を完了

This video highlights Celltrio’s innovative RoboCell™ platform, designed to transform cell culturing and cell and gene therapy manufacturing. Featuring a detailed walkthrough of the system’s modular, sterile capabilities, the video demonstrates how RoboCell™ enhances efficiency, scalability, and reproducibility in laboratory and clinical settings. With insights into our latest product roadmap, viewers will see how Celltrio is addressing critical bottlenecks in biomanufacturing and accelerating the path from research to therapy. This video showcases our announcement of $15 million in strategic investment to drive global expansion and further innovation in life sciences automation.