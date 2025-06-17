Photonic to Open Quantum R&D Facility in the UK

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Photonic Inc., a Canada-based leader in distributed, fault-tolerant quantum computing, today announced their intent to establish a quantum research and development (R&D) facility in the UK—marking a significant milestone in the company’s international growth and a win for both Canadian and UK innovation.

Over the next three years, Photonic will open a new quantum R&D facility in the UK, creating over 30 high-paying jobs and investing more than £25 million—while advancing Canada’s leadership in quantum innovation at home and abroad.

Photonic’s expansion into the UK marks a strategic step in the company’s global growth. While its headquarters, core research, and foundational technologies remain rooted in Canada, the UK investment introduces complementary capabilities—including targeted R&D—that enhance and extend Photonic’s innovation pipeline. Together, these efforts create new opportunities for cross-border collaboration, talent development, and global market access—while contributing to national security, economic development, and scientific excellence in both countries.

“Our expansion into the UK is a win-win—strengthening our ability to scale globally while reinforcing Canada’s position as a leader in secure, scalable quantum technologies,” said Dr. Stephanie Simmons, Founder and Chief Quantum Officer at Photonic. “Ever since earning my doctorate in quantum computing at the University of Oxford, I’ve admired the UK’s trailblazing approach to quantum. I am really excited by the ambition laid out in the next phase of the UK Government’s National Quantum Strategy, and we are looking forward to supporting the government in delivery of its Quantum Missions. Quantum has enormous potential to drive societal impact and economic growth—and Photonic is committed to unleashing that potential through deep, collaborative partnerships between our two countries.”

“Photonic is a Canadian homegrown success story and a shining example of the world-class innovation emerging from our national quantum ecosystem,” said Evan Solomon, Canada’s Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation. “Its UK expansion reflects our shared ambition to build a trusted transatlantic quantum future. We’re proud to support Photonic as it scales internationally while anchored in Canada—creating jobs, advancing the commercialization of quantum technology, and strengthening Canada’s quantum leadership.”

“Photonic’s decision to expand their presence in the UK is a clear vote of confidence in the UK's fast-growing quantum sector, which is leading advances on everything from sensing for healthcare to quantum computing,” said UK Science Minister Lord Vallance. “This £25m investment will create jobs and generate economic growth, while deepening collaboration between the UK and Canada on this vital technology.”

Photonic’s growth has been supported by Canadian and UK partners alike. The company has received investment from Canada-based BCI and Inovia Capital and from UK-based Amadeus Capital Partners and the National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF), while also participating in a joint funding initiative between Canada’s National Research Council and Innovate UK.

About Photonic

Photonic Inc. is a leading quantum company developing commercial-scale quantum computers and quantum networks to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges across materials science, drug discovery, climate change, security, and more. Photonic’s Entanglement First™ architecture is designed to deliver at scale, leveraging optically-linked silicon spin qubits with high connectivity. This approach enables entanglement distribution for powerful computation, efficient error correction, and seamless integration into existing data centre and telecom environments. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom, Photonic has over 150 employees and is backed by leading investors and multinational partners. To learn more, visit www.photonic.com.