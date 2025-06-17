-

Photonic to Open Quantum R&D Facility in the UK

Company to invest over £25 million in UK quantum facility, creating high-paying technical jobswhile advancing Canada’s leadership in quantum innovation at home and abroad

original Photonic Inc. Chief Quantum Officer Dr. Stephanie Simmons and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discuss UK expansion plans for the Canadian company.

Photonic Inc. Chief Quantum Officer Dr. Stephanie Simmons and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discuss UK expansion plans for the Canadian company.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Photonic Inc., a Canada-based leader in distributed, fault-tolerant quantum computing, today announced their intent to establish a quantum research and development (R&D) facility in the UK—marking a significant milestone in the company’s international growth and a win for both Canadian and UK innovation.

Photonic Inc. announces plans to expand R&D capacity with a new facility in the UK.

Share

Over the next three years, Photonic will open a new quantum R&D facility in the UK, creating over 30 high-paying jobs and investing more than £25 million—while advancing Canada’s leadership in quantum innovation at home and abroad.

Photonic’s expansion into the UK marks a strategic step in the company’s global growth. While its headquarters, core research, and foundational technologies remain rooted in Canada, the UK investment introduces complementary capabilities—including targeted R&D—that enhance and extend Photonic’s innovation pipeline. Together, these efforts create new opportunities for cross-border collaboration, talent development, and global market access—while contributing to national security, economic development, and scientific excellence in both countries.

“Our expansion into the UK is a win-win—strengthening our ability to scale globally while reinforcing Canada’s position as a leader in secure, scalable quantum technologies,” said Dr. Stephanie Simmons, Founder and Chief Quantum Officer at Photonic. “Ever since earning my doctorate in quantum computing at the University of Oxford, I’ve admired the UK’s trailblazing approach to quantum. I am really excited by the ambition laid out in the next phase of the UK Government’s National Quantum Strategy, and we are looking forward to supporting the government in delivery of its Quantum Missions. Quantum has enormous potential to drive societal impact and economic growth—and Photonic is committed to unleashing that potential through deep, collaborative partnerships between our two countries.”

“Photonic is a Canadian homegrown success story and a shining example of the world-class innovation emerging from our national quantum ecosystem,” said Evan Solomon, Canada’s Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation. “Its UK expansion reflects our shared ambition to build a trusted transatlantic quantum future. We’re proud to support Photonic as it scales internationally while anchored in Canada—creating jobs, advancing the commercialization of quantum technology, and strengthening Canada’s quantum leadership.”

“Photonic’s decision to expand their presence in the UK is a clear vote of confidence in the UK's fast-growing quantum sector, which is leading advances on everything from sensing for healthcare to quantum computing,” said UK Science Minister Lord Vallance. “This £25m investment will create jobs and generate economic growth, while deepening collaboration between the UK and Canada on this vital technology.”

Photonic’s growth has been supported by Canadian and UK partners alike. The company has received investment from Canada-based BCI and Inovia Capital and from UK-based Amadeus Capital Partners and the National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF), while also participating in a joint funding initiative between Canada’s National Research Council and Innovate UK.

About Photonic

Photonic Inc. is a leading quantum company developing commercial-scale quantum computers and quantum networks to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges across materials science, drug discovery, climate change, security, and more. Photonic’s Entanglement First™ architecture is designed to deliver at scale, leveraging optically-linked silicon spin qubits with high connectivity. This approach enables entanglement distribution for powerful computation, efficient error correction, and seamless integration into existing data centre and telecom environments. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom, Photonic has over 150 employees and is backed by leading investors and multinational partners. To learn more, visit www.photonic.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Laurie Davis
+1 804 337 2569
laurie_davis@interprosepr.com

Vivian Kelly
+1 703 509 5412
viviankelly@interprosepr.com

Industry:

Photonic Inc.

Release Summary
Photonic Inc. announces plans to expand R&D capacity with a new facility in the UK.
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#PhotonicInnovation
#QuantumLeadership
#QuantumTech
#UKCanada

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Laurie Davis
+1 804 337 2569
laurie_davis@interprosepr.com

Vivian Kelly
+1 703 509 5412
viviankelly@interprosepr.com

Social Media Profiles
Photonic on LinkedIn
Photonic on X
More News From Photonic Inc.

Photonic Inc. Selected for DARPA's Quantum Benchmarking Initiative Stage A

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Photonic Inc., a leader in distributed quantum computing, is pleased to announce its selection for Stage A of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI). In this effort, Photonic intends to demonstrate to DARPA that its large-scale quantum computing approach will reach industrial scale. Open to organizations around the world, QBI seeks to cut through the “hype” by evaluating approaches to utility scal...

Photonic Accelerates the Timeline to Useful Quantum Computing With Breakthrough Results in Error Correction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an industry first, Photonic Inc. has introduced a new, low-overhead family of Quantum Low-Density Parity Check (QLDPC) codes that can efficiently perform both quantum computation and error correction, using materially fewer quantum bits (qubits) than traditional surface code approaches. This milestone work will accelerate the timeline to useful quantum computing. “Unlocking the quantum logic of high-performance QLDPC codes has been the holy grail...

World-Leading Expert Dr. Stephanie Simmons to Speak at UNESCO's International Year of Quantum Science and Technology Opening Ceremony

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Photonic Inc., a leader in distributed quantum computing in silicon, today announced its Founder and Chief Quantum Officer, Dr. Stephanie Simmons, is an invited speaker at the Opening Ceremony of the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ 2025) hosted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Slated for February 4-5, 2025 at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris, France, the high-profile gathering...
Back to Newsroom