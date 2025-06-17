2025 Governance, Risk, and Control Conference from ISACA and The IIA examines key cyber, AI, emerging tech topics.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISACA and The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) will jointly present the 12th annual Governance, Risk, and Control (GRC) Conference on 18-20 August 2025, in New York City, NY, and virtually, focusing on leading topics for GRC and internal audit professionals and featuring global leaders in governance, risk and control.

Sessions will explore how GRC principles relate to cybersecurity, data, emerging technologies, and personal career development. Other topics include AI, cloud risk management, auditing blockchain, EU cybersecurity regulations, data mining, resilience and risk culture, and third-party risk management.

The GRC Conference 2025 will feature two keynote presentations. Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security, will dive into the human element of security. Shelly Palmer, CEO of The Palmer Group, will explore quantum computing and guidance for a quantum future.

Two pre-conference workshops are being held in-person on Sunday, 17 August, including “Performing an AI Audit using the ISACA AI Audit Toolkit,” with instructor Zachy Olorunojowon, Executive Director, Digital Health Strategic Initiative at BC Ministry of Health, and “Navigating Crisis Scenarios as a GRC Professional - An Interactive Experience” with instructors Shawna Flanders, Director of Data Governance, Enterprise Risk, Compliance, and Business Resilience at The IIA, and Chris Stoneley, CISO at Cathay Bank.

Attendees can earn up to 16 hours of continuing professional education (CPE) credits for attending the conference, and an additional 8 CPE credits for attending a pre-conference workshop. Registration for in-person attendance will close on Friday, 15 August. For more information about GRC Conference 2025, visit the event pages at ISACA or The IIA.

