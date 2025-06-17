Longview Strategies and Nowspeed Launch GEO Authority Builder to Help Brands Win in AI Search

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Longview Strategies, a strategic communications firm focused on visibility that drives trust, and Nowspeed, a leading digital marketing agency, have partnered to launch the GEO Authority Builder, a new service designed to help companies increase their presence and credibility in generative AI search results.

As generative search platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google’s AI Overviews become the front door to the internet, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) is steadily gaining traction over traditional SEO. Brand visibility now depends on how—and whether—AI engines cite, summarize, and trust available content.

“GEO is all about trust and credibility,” said Evan Zall, President of Longview Strategies. “Companies should be focusing on a blend of credible media exposure and proprietary digital content that tells the right story. Search is getting smarter. We’re taking a long-term perspective to help clients stay a step ahead.”

What the GEO Authority Builder Offers

The GEO Authority Builder combines Longview’s expertise in earned media and brand credibility with Nowspeed’s strength in performance-driven digital marketing. The service gives organizations a strategic edge through:

GEO Visibility Audits – Measuring brand presence in generative search and assigning a score that reflects both reach and sentiment.

Source Influence Mapping – Identifying specific media outlets, websites, and authors that generative engines rely on to form perceptions about your brand.

– Identifying specific media outlets, websites, and authors that generative engines rely on to form perceptions about your brand. Credibility Building – Helping brands earn citations and coverage from the sources AI trusts most.

“Companies have spent years optimizing for Google’s algorithm,” said David Reske, CEO of Nowspeed. “Now, the game has changed. The GEO Authority Builder helps brands lead in a world where AI determines what gets seen—and what gets skipped.”

This collaboration brings together two firms committed to helping clients stay ahead of the curve. Longview’s flexible, catalytic approach to communications ensures clients are visible and positioned for trust and leadership. Nowspeed’s digital depth ensures strategies are measurable, scalable, and fast to market.

Free GEO Visibility Audit

To help organizations get started, Longview and Nowspeed are offering a free GEO Visibility Audit. This snapshot will reveal where a brand stands today in the generative search landscape and what it should do next.

More information is available at longviewstrategies.com/communications/free-geo-audit and nowspeed.com/geo-ai-services.