Valmet Flow Control Selects Aras Innovator to Power Digital Thread and Product Variant Management

ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aras, a leader in product lifecycle management (PLM) and digital thread solutions, today announced that Valmet’s Flow Control business line has selected Aras Innovator® to serve customers faster with centralized and transparent product information.

Valmet’s Flow Control business delivers advanced valve, pump, and valve automation technologies across a wide range of process industries. The company is strongly committed to driving sustainability and enhancing customer performance.

With a diverse product portfolio supporting demanding industrial environments, the company operates globally to meet complex industry needs. Valmet’s Flow Control business sought a PLM solution to streamline lifecycle management, strengthen global collaboration, and support long-term sustainability and innovation goals.

“Today’s industrial organizations face increasing pressure to connect data across different processes,” said Roque Martin, CEO of Aras. “By leveraging the digital thread, Valmet Flow Control and our customers can drive greater transparency, streamline processes, and build solutions tailored to their evolving business needs. We’re excited about supporting Valmet Flow Control in their PLM journey.”

Fulvisol, an Aras Gold Partner, is collaborating with Valmet Flow Control to support the implementation of Aras Innovator.

About Valmet’s Flow Control business

Valmet’s Flow Control business line delivers valves, pumps, valve automation solutions, and related services for a variety of process industries, including the pulp, paper, and bioproducts industry, renewable energy, refining, mining and metals processing, and industrial gas production. With a global team of around 2,800 flow control specialists, Valmet helps its customers improve their process and environmental performance and ensure the safe flow of materials.

About Aras

Aras is a leading provider of product lifecycle management and digital thread solutions. Its technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible solutions built on a powerful digital thread backbone and a low-code development platform. Aras’ platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Visit www.aras.com to learn more and follow us on YouTube, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

