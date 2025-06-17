-

ASISA Partners with HCLTech to Drive Digital Transformation and Expansion in Iberia

MADRID & LONDON & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has been selected by ASISA, a prominent health insurance provider in Spain, as its strategic IT partner to accelerate business transformation and expansion in Iberia. This partnership aims to accelerate ASISA's digital transformation journey to enhance the experience for its 2.2 million customers and position the company at the forefront of innovation in the region.

HCLTech will modernize ASISA's IT platforms and leverage AI-based solutions to enhance business efficiency. The comprehensive mainframe modernization and solutions from HCLTech will enable ASISA to create a more agile, responsive IT infrastructure.

“Partnering with HCLTech marks a key step in our digital transformation journey. By modernizing our platforms and embracing cutting-edge technologies, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers,” said José Pereira, CTO at ASISA. “This collaboration will empower ASISA with a more agile, scalable and efficient infrastructure—driving innovation and preparing us for the future”.

"We are proud to partner with ASISA on this transformative journey," said Sudip Lahiri, Executive Vice President and Head of Financial Services for Europe at HCLTech. "This deal highlights our commitment to investing in Iberia and delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive business success. Our extensive mainframe and infrastructure services will enable ASISA to achieve its strategic goals and set new benchmarks in the Iberian region."

