Walmart and Soda Health Join Forces to Deliver AI-Powered Personalized Nutrition and Wellness Insights

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walmart (NYSE: WMT), the world’s leading omnichannel retailer, and Soda Health, a health technology company focused on smarter health benefits administration, today announced a collaboration to launch the Walmart Everyday Health Signals™ program to select Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members. This innovative initiative helps participating flex card members’ wellness efforts by providing personalized nutrition and guidance based on retail shopping insights and analysis.

The Walmart Everyday Health Signals™ program is designed to support day-to-day decisions for better health and wellbeing. By utilizing real-time retail insights and targeted benefit delivery, the program addresses key population health challenges by meeting people where they are in their everyday shopping journeys.

Members who enroll in the program can opt in to receive personalized nutrition and wellness insights based on their shopping patterns on Walmart.com. This includes key nutritional information for purchases like fruits and vegetables and identifying products to help reach wellness goals, along with customized healthy recipes and shopping lists. These data-driven insights are generated only when members opt in to participate.

This program enables eligible health plan members to enjoy personalized health and benefit plan offerings. Participating members who opt in receive direct access to real-time engagement tools powered by data driven insights:

After selecting a wellness objective, members will receive guidance tailored to their goals and personal shopping habits.

Members will be provided data-driven guidance to help navigate food choices and lifestyle change.

Information may also be used by health plans to identify additional benefits which support the members’ overall health and wellness. For example, insights may be used by plans to facilitate care coordination and identify additional benefits in support of the member’s overall health and wellness

“At Walmart, we're focused on making it easier for individuals and families to access the everyday foods that support their health and well-being,” said Pravene Nath, MD, Group Director, Consumer Health and Data Solutions at Walmart. “Through our work with Soda Health, we’re helping members and other plan participants access personalized insights and groceries that align with their wellness goals. Together, we’re creating affordable, scalable solutions that address both individual health and broader community needs.”

“Our collaboration with Walmart demonstrates how the retail and healthcare sectors can work together to improve population health—starting with nutrition,” said Robby Knight, Co-Founder and CEO of Soda Health. “Soda Health is helping to create connections between health plans and retailers to serve their members better by using opt in data to personalize interventions. As the focus increasingly turns toward the role of food as medicine, programs like this will help define better ways of improving outcomes and reducing the cost of care.”

With 90% of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Walmart store, and deep engagement in both urban and rural communities, the Walmart Everyday Health Signals™ program offers unprecedented reach. It brings healthcare and nutrition together in a familiar, accessible environment, turning everyday shopping into a catalyst for better health.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

About Soda Health

Soda Health is a technology company that administers Smart Benefits to connect people to the products and service they need, when they need them, so they can live healthier lives. We partner with health plans and retailers to deliver expansive benefits for things like healthy foods, OTC medications, or transportation. Soda Health is reinventing benefits administration so that everyone benefits, with more value for each and better outcomes for all.