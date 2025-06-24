Promega Tailored R&D Solutions Available on Major Procurement Sites

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promega Tailored R&D Solutions (TRS) is now listed on Scientist.com and Science Exchange, two of the largest platforms for connecting labs with Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and service providers. Promega TRS is a collaborative team that helps researchers and drug discovery clients to overcome capacity, expertise and technology gaps by developing custom solutions tailored to their specific needs. Researchers can engage with Promega TRS through these platforms to initiate custom assay development projects and screening services.

"We're providing a streamlined, compliant way to engage with us through the systems they're already using."

“These platforms simplify legal reviews, procurement workflows and invoicing, allowing researchers to focus more on the science and less on administrative tasks,” says Dave Lasky, Promega Director of Tailored R&D Solutions. “By listing our TRS capabilities, we’re providing a streamlined, compliant way to engage with us through the systems they’re already using.”

Promega TRS works with customers throughout the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as government and academic institutions. Many of these organizations are already using Scientist.com and Science Exchange to connect with vendors. The new access to Promega TRS eliminates the need for separate contracts, NDAs or onboarding processes.

Tailored R&D Solutions

Promega TRS is a team that leverages innovative technologies and R&D expertise to build bespoke solutions for specific project goals. Unlike traditional CROs that follow rigid, task-based protocols, Promega TRS operates as a collaborative partner, applying Promega assay platforms to address complex questions through a flexible, milestone-driven workflow that adapts as new data emerge.

Services offered by TRS include:

Custom assay development : Target engagement, protein degradation, protein:protein interactions, Lumit® immunoassays

: Target engagement, protein degradation, protein:protein interactions, Lumit® immunoassays Bioassays : potency assay optimization and qualification, thaw-and-use cell manufacturing

: potency assay optimization and qualification, thaw-and-use cell manufacturing Screening services : High-throughput screening (HTS), selectivity profiling, custom screening

: High-throughput screening (HTS), selectivity profiling, custom screening Custom materials: Vector design and synthesis, NanoBRET® Target Engagement tracers, Lumit® antibody/analyte labeling

Each TRS project is supported by a dedicated project manager and involves direct access to the R&D teams involved in the development of key Promega technologies. Combining innovation, collaboration and operational excellence, the team helps labs accelerate decision making and reduce time to market.

Learn more about Promega Tailored R&D Solutions here.

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and veterinary, agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. Learn more at promega.com