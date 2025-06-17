Lyric Unveils Game-Changing Innovation Roadmap: Boldly Advancing the Future of Payment Accuracy

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a bold move to redefine the future of payment integrity, Lyric­—a leader in healthcare payment accuracy innovation—today announced its industry disrupting solutions strategy. The announcement outlines Lyric’s leading role in transforming the payment integrity lifecycle over the next 12 months—from early detection for errors to audit automation and intelligent recovery—offering health plans a clear path toward smarter, faster, and more scalable operations. This industry-shaping roadmap sets a new standard in payment accuracy, powered by innovation, intelligence, and integration.

In a world that demands speed, accuracy, and agility, health plans don't need status quo. They need Lyric. Share

“Our innovation roadmap reflects the direction we’re taking and our commitment to reducing the complexity of reconciling and ensuring accuracy of payments in healthcare,” said Rajeev Ronanki, CEO of Lyric. “We’re helping health plans move faster, reduce friction with providers, and future-proof their operations—with a platform built not just to keep up, but to transform and simplify payment accuracy and the business of care.”

“Our latest innovations are a game-changer for the healthcare industry,” said Brian Berkowitz, Lyric’s Chief Product Officer. “By integrating advanced predictive technologies and intuitive workflows into the 42 platform, we’re empowering our customers with the tools they need to act decisively and accurately—at scale. This is about more than operational improvement; it’s about reshaping the future of healthcare transactions to be faster, more transparent, and fundamentally more intelligent.”

In an era demanding speed, precision, security, and intelligence, Lyric is charting a new course—one that unifies pre-pay, post-pay, and audit operations on a single platform. With a clear vision for tomorrow and beyond, and a firm grasp on today’s challenges, Lyric is preparing health plans to boldly go where legacy systems simply can’t.

Lyric42: The Platform That Powers It All

At the center of Lyric’s strategic roadmap is Lyric42—a cloud-native platform for end-to-end payment accuracy that eliminates the friction of siloed tools and high-cost legacy systems, delivering speed, scale, and simplicity in one connected ecosystem. It’s plug and play access to editing, review, overpayment identification, and best in class partners tools.

Boldly Advancing the Future of Payment Accuracy: A Look into the Next Frontier

The following innovations will unfold over the next 12 months in strategic quarterly phases—with each innovation representing a critical milestone in Lyric’s mission to make every claim count—and to help health plans thrive in a world of accelerating complexity.

Supercharging Audit Teams: Lyric Replay

Lyric Replay is a next-gen automation suite that empowers internal audit teams with the tools to prioritize smarter, execute faster, and uncover more across diagnosis related groups, coordination of benefits, itemized bill review, and more. With up to a 3x productivity boost and 4x increase in audit findings, health plans gain unprecedented visibility and control—while reducing dependency on external vendors. It’s audit excellence, accelerated.

Expanded Pre-Pay Solutions: Accuracy Starts Upstream

Over the next 12 months, Lyric will deploy a fully integrated pre-pay experience that combines AI-driven anomaly detection, expert human review, and clinical content across complex claim types. With early detection as its prime directive and a logic-first approach to upstream accuracy, errors can be corrected before they disrupt the payment cycle­—across emergency department claims, modifier usage, diagnostics, anatomical edits, drug coding validation, and more. The result: fewer errors, less waste, and smarter payments from the start, minimizing rework and downstream waste.

Transforming Post-Pay

Post-pay isn’t an afterthought, it’s a strategic frontier. Lyric will launch a next generation post-pay strategy, featuring advanced overpayment identification through data mining, enhanced coordination of benefits, and itemized bill and record review. But the goal extends beyond recovery—it's about channeling those insights upstream to strengthen pre-pay strategies and optimize performance across the board.

Studio42: The Intelligent Command Center for Payment Integrity

Launching later this year, Studio42 brings insights together in one real-time view, unifying analytics, workflows, and data into a powerful control center. It's more than a dashboard—it's the intelligent front door to payment accuracy transformation, delivering real-time analytics, predictive modeling, and data-driven recommendations, all within a single clear view. With Studio42, health plans are empowered with faster decision-making across vendors, workflows, and opportunities.

Lyric: Leading the Future of Payment Integrity

With this groundbreaking launch, Lyric further positions itself as the leader in the future of payment integrity: integrated, proactive, predictive, and AI-driven—a company transformed to drive change that impacts the entire healthcare ecosystem. With Lyric, health plans now have a clear path forward—one that reduces waste, accelerates outcomes, and makes every claim count.

“With today’s announcement, we’re driving meaningful change,” Ronanki explained. “Healthcare costs are rising. Complexity is compounding. Payment Integrity leaders are under pressure – struggling to scale and innovate, but held back by siloed solutions, outdated tools, and overwhelming vendor stacks. In a world that demands speed, accuracy, and agility, health plans don’t need the status quo. They need Lyric.”

About Lyric: We’re not just supporting payment accuracy. We’re transforming it.

Lyric is a platform-based healthcare technology company, committed to simplifying the business of care by preventing inaccurate payments and reducing overall waste in the healthcare ecosystem, enabling more efficient use of resources to reduce cost of care that benefits payers, providers, and patients. Lyric, formerly ClaimsXten Portfolio, is a market leader with 35 years of pre-pay editing expertise, dedicated teams, and top technology. Lyric is proud to be 2025 Best in KLAS for Pre-payment Accuracy and Integrity and is HI-TRUST and SOC2 certified. Discover more at lyric.ai.

Lyric’s payment accuracy solutions empower health plans to reduce inaccurate claims payments that bog down the healthcare ecosystem, causing abrasion and slowing down timely payments to providers for care that has already been provided. By doing so, Lyric can help to reduce the growing waste in the healthcare system, enabling more efficient use of resources to reduce cost of care and benefit payers, providers, and patients.