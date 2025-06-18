Micropep and Corteva Announce Multi-Year Research Collaboration to Advance Sustainable Biocontrol Solutions

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Micropep Technologies, a global leader in micropeptide technology for sustainable crop protection, in partnership with Corteva, Inc., today announced a multi-year research and development collaboration through its Corteva Catalyst platform to co-develop next-generation peptide-based biocontrol solutions.

Corteva, a global agriculture technology company, will conduct joint research with Micropep scientists, potentially leading to product development in the future. As part of the agreement, Corteva, which invested in Micropep through its Corteva Catalyst platform in 2024, will hold, on a defined peptide library, exclusive rights to apply these peptides globally across biocontrol and biofungicide applications.

This strategic agreement represents the first major industry validation of Micropep’s proprietary Krisalix™ discovery platform, which uses advanced algorithms and high-throughput bioassays to rapidly discover new bioactive peptides to develop efficient and environmentally friendly crop protection solutions.

Micropep’s small peptides represent entirely new modes of action: they have excellent safety profiles, strong field efficacy, and help overcome resistance issues. By harnessing these novel micropeptides, the companies aim to develop affordable and sustainable tools that complement existing crop protection solutions, providing growers with additional options to manage crop diseases. Krisalix™ provides a platform approach capable of generating multiple end applications with different modes of action while supporting a scalable, cost-effective production model.

“This agreement with Corteva is a pivotal milestone in Micropep’s journey,” said Mikael Courbot, CTO of Micropep. “It marks a new chapter in our mission to bring forward scalable, science-driven biological solutions for crop protection. By combining Micropep’s innovation engine with Corteva’s global experience, we believe our research will only grow stronger, and the results will ultimately benefit growers, the environment, and the future of agriculture.”

“Partnering with Micropep allows us to advance sustainable agriculture in new ways by strategically leveraging our own R&D capabilities. Their innovative peptide technology complements our leading biologicals solutions and offers new ways to protect crops. By collaborating, we can accelerate the delivery of eco-friendly solutions that meet growers’ needs while promoting environmental stewardship,” said Tom Greene, senior director at Corteva and global leader for Corteva Catalyst.

About Micropep Technologies

Micropep Technologies, with operations in the US and France, is a global leader in breakthrough micropeptide technology. The company has developed a proprietary AI-powered discovery platform for micropeptides, which are short protein molecules naturally produced by plant cells and have an infinite number of applications. Micropep is building the next generation of natural solutions addressing global challenges in multiple markets, with a key focus on agriculture.

For more information about Micropep, please go to www.micro-pep.com.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world’s most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the Company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.