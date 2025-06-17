Erlanger and Qventus Partner to Expand Robotic Access and Create Additional OR Capacity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Erlanger, a nationally-acclaimed, multi-hospital health system, announced today a strategic partnership with Qventus, the industry’s premier provider of AI-based care operations automation software, to drive strategic surgical growth and increase patient access to the most advanced, minimally invasive da Vinci procedures. This investment in Qventus’ Surgical Growth Solution is part of Erlanger’s commitment to leveraging the latest AI technology and best-in-class tools to serve more patients, streamline operations, and better support dedicated staff.

Health systems across the U.S. face immense operational inefficiencies that shrink already thin margins which are required to deliver exceptional care to patients. Surgery is a key revenue driver where every percentage of growth can represent millions of dollars of impact, yet 30% of OR time goes unused. Erlanger selected Qventus’ Surgical Growth Solution to drive strategic growth, turning Erlanger’s ambitious goals into action by filling ORs with high-value cases, maximizing robotics investments, and strengthening referral patterns with one-of-a-kind market insights.

“At Erlanger, we are always seeking ways to do more for our community and our staff,” said Misti Mattox, Vice President of Surgical Services at Erlanger. “Qventus’ AI technology goes beyond a simple scheduling tool—it’s a complete solution that fills every white space with the best-fit surgeon and case. This means our clinicians can focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks, while our community gains access to the very best in healthcare.”

Qventus’ suite of AI teammates works 24/7 to deliver a seamless, white-glove experience to surgeons and clinic schedulers. Machine learning algorithms are personalized to surgeon preferences and behavior patterns, intelligently matching open OR slots with the right surgeons, eliminating first-come, first-served inefficiencies and prioritizing high-value cases.

“Forward-thinking organizations like Erlanger have all of the specialists, staff, OR space, and robotic assets to deliver exceptional care but it’s nearly impossible to maximize all of those resources with the outdated technology that most health systems in the U.S. rely on,” said Mudit Garg, CEO, Qventus. “Our Surgical Growth Solution was developed in close partnership with hospital leaders and providers who grapple with these challenges daily. With Erlanger as a new strategic partner, we can continue to evolve and refine our suite of AI teammates to best serve their specific patient needs.”

Qventus’ Surgical Growth Solution delivers an average 11X ROI for its health system partners. Ardent Health achieved 41% growth in robotics volume and West Tennessee Healthcare added a record 61 cases to its schedule in the first 100 days of Qventus thanks to streamlined booking for independent surgeons and clinic schedulers. Allina Health, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit health systems, added over 50 robotic cases in the last quarter of 2024, resulting in a $5.8 million Qventus-affected contribution margin.

About Qventus

Qventus uses AI to intelligently automate operations across care settings to help health systems secure the margins needed to achieve their mission of delivering exceptional care to patients in their communities. Leveraged by more than 150 hospital facilities, Qventus’ enterprise platform and AI solution suite reduce the administrative burden, identify potential issues upstream, surface suggested interventions, and actually take action to solve problems for busy healthcare staff—a collective system of action that sits on top of a hospital’s enterprise systems of record. Qventus unlocks best-in-industry ROI by driving strategic surgical growth, creating capacity, and reducing costs, all while delivering powerful insights to help solve long standing operational challenges once and for all. 100% of clients say they consider Qventus part of their long term strategy. Learn more at www.qventus.com.

About Erlanger

Erlanger is a non-profit health system based in Chattanooga, Tenn., affiliated with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine. The seven-hospital system includes the region’s only Level I Trauma Center, children’s hospital, Level IV NICU, kidney transplant center, 24/7 stroke care, and many more essential services. Children’s Hospital at Erlanger provides the highest level of trauma, critical, and inpatient care. Erlanger is the sole provider of tertiary care services spanning a 50,000 square-mile region encompassing southeast Tennessee, northwest Georgia, north Alabama, and western North Carolina. The health system comprises seven hospitals and emergency departments, provides medical services for a fleet of six helicopters, and offers exceptional, comprehensive care at all of life’s stages. With a history of over a century, Erlanger continues its founding mission to compassionately care for people. Visit www.erlanger.org