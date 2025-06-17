CLEAResult and Encentiv Energy Partner to Advance Utility Incentive Delivery for Commercial Customers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today CLEAResult, North America’s largest energy efficiency, energy transition and energy sustainability services provider, announced a new partnership with Encentiv Energy, the leading source of commercial and industrial (C&I) utility incentive data. This collaboration will make it easier than ever for commercial customers to access energy efficiency rebates and maximize their return on investment for capital improvement projects.

By integrating Encentiv Energy’s comprehensive program data into CLEAResult’s rebate aggregation services, commercial customers will now have access to a more streamlined, data-driven experience that simplifies the often-complex process of securing utility incentives.

“This partnership is a natural extension of our mission to change the way people use energy,” said Rich McBee, CLEAResult CEO and President. “By leveraging Encentiv’s national database, we can offer a smarter, faster path for businesses looking to fund their energy-saving upgrades.”

While many commercial customers are aware of available utility incentives, there’s a significant opportunity to increase participation by simplifying the application process and reducing administrative barriers. The partnership between CLEAResult and Encentiv Energy addresses this gap by combining industry-leading expertise in program implementation with robust incentive intelligence.

“This collaboration marks a transformative step forward for the industry,” said Stephen Moritz, President and CEO of Encentiv Energy. “By combining our real-time incentive intelligence with CLEAResult’s proven implementation power, we’re not just simplifying the rebate process — we’re accelerating energy efficiency adoption at scale. Together, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses to unlock meaningful savings and drive impactful sustainability outcomes.”

This partnership empowers C&I customers to make informed, data-backed decisions about which projects to prioritize, where to implement them and when to take action — ultimately improving project return on investment (ROI) and advancing broader energy sustainability goals. Learn more about the CLEAResult Rebate and Incentive Management program.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency, energy transition and energy sustainability services in North America. Since 2003, our mission has been to change the way people use energy. Today, our experts lead the transition to a sustainable, equitable, and carbon-neutral future for our communities and our planet. Our hometown teams collaborate with a diverse network of local partners to deliver world-class technology and personalized services that make it easy for commercial and industrial businesses, governments, utilities, and residential customers to reduce their energy use and greenhouse gas emissions. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,700 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is majority owned by leading U.S. middle market private equity firm Kohlberg & Company. Explore all our energy solutions at clearesult.com.

About Encentiv Energy

Encentiv Energy is the leading provider of commercial utility incentive data. Our comprehensive database, UtilityGenius™, is designed to improve the adoption of energy efficiency solutions through its proprietary algorithms — tracking updates to over 4,000 incentive programs across North America and more than 200,000 program rules and 2,000,000 qualified products. Our mission is to accelerate the sale and installation of the technologies that reduce the carbon footprint of commercial buildings. UtilityGenius™ is accessed more than 20,000 times a month by commercial customers and their contractors to quickly identify federal, state, and utility incentives for lighting, controls, HVAC, and EV charging products. Encentiv Energy is proudly headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Learn more at encentivenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.