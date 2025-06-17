-

Airborne Technologies and Williams Aerospace & Manufacturing, AllClear Companies, Partner with Derco, a Lockheed Martin Company on the C-130 Hologram Products Program

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AllClear Aerospace & Defense is pleased to announce that its subsidiaries, Airborne Technologies and Williams Aerospace & Manufacturing, have partnered with Derco, a Lockheed Martin Company, in support of the C-130 Hologram Parts Program. This partnership certifies both AllClear subsidiaries to produce certified Lockheed Martin Hologram Program C-130 B-H legacy parts.

Certified Hologram parts are Lockheed Martin-designed and certified C-130 B-H spare parts that are manufactured to detailed Lockheed Martin specifications. Lockheed Martin-designed parts typically include general structural components as well as flight control surfaces, landing gear, and various other components and assemblies.

“We are excited to partner with Derco to continue our growth and increased support of the C-130 Hologram Parts Program,” said Brent Wisch, Sr. Vice President, Global Sales & Business Development at AllClear Aerospace & Defense. “This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering certified, mission-ready solutions that enhance aircraft readiness and support our customers around the world.”

About Airborne Technologies

Airborne Technologies was founded in 1972 and is in Camarillo, California. Their over-50,000-square-foot facility provides manufacturing, overhaul, design, engineering, and warehousing capabilities. They have over 14,000-line items available for the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft. Their certifications include Lockheed Martin-Certified Parts Program licensee, Lockheed Martin-approved for spot welding, Boeing ANSI/ASQC Q9002, and AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 registrations compliance.

About Williams Aerospace & Manufacturing

Williams Aerospace & Manufacturing is an aerospace aftermarket manufacturer of replacement parts for military aircraft. Headquartered in Camarillo, CA, the company has another location in Piedmont, SC. Their products include structural airframe components, canopy enclosures, complex assemblies, soft goods, tube bending, machined parts, and thermoforming parts. They can produce different parts for various platforms, including C-130, F-16, and P-3 series Lockheed Martin aircraft.

About AllClear Aerospace & Defense

AllClear Aerospace & Defense is the military aviation aftermarket industry’s leading provider of mission ready solutions. We provide excellence in sustainment for the U.S. militaries and its allies. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, AllClear’s sustainment solutions cover the most utilized military aircraft platforms, supported with distribution agreements from leading OEMs, in-house and managed repair services, engineered products, manufacturing, and logistics solutions.

AllClear represents more than 30 years of defense aerospace sustainment experience and expertise, focused on the bigger mission mindset of keeping militaries mission ready. AllClear locations include Abu Dhabi, UAE; Camarillo, CA; Cambridge, UK; Greenville, SC; Macon, GA; Miramar, FL; Seoul, S. Korea; South San Francisco, CA; and Tokyo, Japan. To learn more visit GoAllClear.com.

About Derco, A Lockheed Martin Company

Derco, A Lockheed Martin Company is a trusted provider of aircraft spares, logistics, and technical solutions, serving customers worldwide since 1979. With strong relationships with top OEMs, we maintain a vast and diverse inventory of aircraft spares. As a full-service logistics solutions provider, we support military and commercial fleets in 65 countries, delivering integrated solutions that drive efficiency and reliability.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at lockheedmartin.com.

