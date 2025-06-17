TENEX.AI and WitnessAI Partner to Deliver Managed Security and Compliance Services for Enterprise AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WitnessAI, creator of the first enablement platform for safe AI use, and TENEX.AI, the AI-native cybersecurity company transforming enterprise security, today announced a partnership to provide managed security and compliance services for enterprises using AI for employee productivity, customer effectiveness, and operational security. For enterprises seeking to use GenAI to improve productivity and competitive position, TENEX.AI will provide operational and policy expertise to ensure ongoing success, using the WitnessAI Safe AI Enablement Platform.

According to a recent study by McKinsey, AI has “potential impact poised to surpass even the biggest innovations of the past, from the printing press to the automobile,” and three times more employees are using AI for their work than their employers imagine. Organizations are investing heavily to capitalize on the opportunities AI brings. To do so, these same organizations need technology solutions and operational expertise. Together, WitnessAI and TENEX.AI deliver this combination.

WitnessAI provides software to securely observe, control, and protect employee and customer use of AI applications. WitnessAI analytics help organizations understand risks from AI usage, threats to users and information, and areas for ROI and operational improvements. TENEX.AI provides managed services and trusted expertise for enterprises looking to securely adopt AI and use AI to protect their people and data. TENEX helps enterprises navigate the complexities of security, compliance, and the safe use of artificial intelligence.

“Enterprise interest in safe AI adoption is off the charts, and organizations are looking for expertise beyond the technology itself,” said Rick Caccia, CEO, WitnessAI. “TENEX.AI helps to fully solve the AI adoption challenge by delivering services around the software. We help enterprises use AI to move fast but stay safe together.”

“Secure AI adoption isn’t just a security problem; regulatory compliance, operational excellence, and organizational improvement are key factors in ensuring success,” said Eric Foster, CEO, TENEX.AI. “Combining our expert services and WitnessAI’s visibility and policy controls solve the whole problem for enterprise security and privacy teams, enabling customers to become industry leaders.”

Both companies are already working with global organizations to secure and govern AI usage. They are backed by leading investors, including Andressen Horowitz, Ballistic Ventures, Shield Capital, and Google Ventures—firms that have had notable success picking major security winners.

About WitnessAI

WitnessAI enables safe and effective adoption of enterprise AI through security and governance guardrails for public and private LLMs. The WitnessAI Secure AI Enablement Platform provides visibility of employee AI use, control of that use via AI-oriented policy, and protection of that use via data and topic security. Learn more at https://witness.ai.

About TENEX.AI

TENEX.AI is a cybersecurity company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and human expertise to transform enterprise security. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Shield Capital, TENEX’s flagship offering is a next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, transforming how organizations detect and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Google and Microsoft security ecosystems and state-of-the-art AI capabilities, TENEX empowers enterprises to strengthen threat detection, agility, and resilience while maximizing the value of their security investments.

For more information, visit TENEX.AI or contact info@tenex.ai.