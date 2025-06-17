The Trade Desk Expands Generative AI Creative Marketplace in Kokai With Rembrand

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk is expanding its generative AI creative offering with Rembrand, a leader in cutting-edge spatially-aware AI technology for content creation, monetization, and advertising. The new partnership integration helps advertisers leverage Rembrand’s Virtual Product Ad form solution, allowing advertisers to embed their brands within digital content, including creator and influencer video content. With this and other AI-driven creative optimization offerings, The Trade Desk is helping advertisers unlock the full value of creative agility on the open internet.

Rembrand analyzes video content frame by frame to identify organic, in-scene locations where branded elements can subtly be placed in post-production. The new Virtual Product Ad also enables that content to be transformed into the foundation of a content-driven ad unit, which can be delivered through The Trade Desk. The result is a more contextually relevant, seamless advertising experience for viewers. As Rembrand looks to expand its capabilities to connected TV (CTV) and film, they are integrating with The Trade Desk as its first media buying platform partner.

“Brands understand the need to be faster, smarter, and more innovative to better connect with their consumers. And The Trade Desk is collaborating with companies that are at the forefront of advertising innovation, particularly as we embed generative AI into every aspect of programmatic,” said Samantha Jacobson, Chief Strategy Officer, The Trade Desk. “Bringing Rembrand into our platform gives advertisers a powerful new way to own the moment. This is digital advertising reimagined for the future as an immersive and culturally relevant experience.”

“Our partnership with The Trade Desk goes beyond technology,” said Omar Tawakol, CEO of Rembrand. “It’s about placing brands within content that carries the trust audiences have towards their favorite influencers. That tight contextually relevant integration increases watch time so that the brand can convey their story and deliver programmatic ads that perform.”

Rembrand becomes the latest AI creative innovator to integrate with The Trade Desk. As part of its AI-driven creative optimization marketplace within Kokai, The Trade Desk has also partnered with creative automation platforms such as Nova and Spaceback. Nova equips brands and publishers with native ad tools that blend seamlessly on-site, enhancing performance while maintaining an uninterrupted user experience. Spaceback recreates social content as programmatic-ready display, video, and CTV ads.

Within audio, Bunny Studio streamlines high-quality audio production in a few clicks. It offers more than 100 services and a global network of voice talent, empowering advertisers to produce professional-grade audio spots that are ready-to-air and multilingual for podcasts, audio streaming platforms, and video. This feature is built into the Creative Library tile on The Trade Desk’s Kokai platform.

“By tapping into a range of advanced and diverse creative optimization technologies, The Trade Desk is strengthening the relationship between advertisers and audiences,” said Jacobson. “Our approach with these creative optimization partners is driving us to move beyond traditional media buys and focus on dynamic advertising opportunities that evolve alongside changing consumer behavior. It represents another step toward a more adaptive and immersive future for digital advertising across the open internet.”

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.