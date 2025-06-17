Resecurity Partners with CSL to Fortify Cybersecurity Landscape in Colombia

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity (USA), a global cybersecurity powerhouse, has joined forces with Consulting & Solutions Latinoamerica (CSL), a prominent cybersecurity corporation in Colombia, to bring cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to enterprises and government institutions in Colombia. The partnership aims to enhance the cybersecurity posture of organizations and government agencies in the region, providing proactive defense measures against evolving cyber threats.

CSL (Colombia), with over 19 years of cybersecurity excellence, has emerged as a leader in Latin America (LATAM). Their expertise is deeply rooted in offensive cyber, encompassing auditing and ethical hacking methodologies. By identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities before malicious actors can, CSL has established itself as a crucial player in the cybersecurity landscape.

Strategic Partnership for Cybersecurity Excellence

The collaboration between Resecurity and CSL signifies a strategic alliance to bolster cybersecurity in Colombia. By combining Resecurity's state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions with CSL's offensive techniques, the partnership aims to create a formidable defense against cyber threats for enterprises and government institutions.

Pedro Alexander Garcia, CSL's General Manager, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in strengthening the cybersecurity posture of organizations in Colombia. By integrating Resecurity's solutions with our offensive techniques, we are better equipped to anticipate and counteract emerging cyber threats effectively."

Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of proactive cybersecurity measures. "In today's digital landscape, cyber threats are constantly evolving. Our partnership with CSL allows us to combine our expertise and create a holistic cybersecurity approach that anticipates and neutralizes threats before they can cause harm. Together, we aim to set a new standard for cybersecurity excellence in Colombia."

Key Objectives of the Partnership

Proactive Defense: The partnership focuses on proactive defense measures, utilizing Resecurity's advanced threat intelligence to anticipate and neutralize potential cyber threats before they materialize.

Holistic Cybersecurity Solutions: By integrating Resecurity's solutions with CSL's offensive techniques, the collaboration aims to provide organizations with a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy that covers a wide range of potential vulnerabilities.

Empowering Organizations: The ultimate goal is to empower organizations in Colombia to navigate the digital landscape confidently. The partnership seeks to equip enterprises and government institutions with the tools and knowledge needed to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About Consulting & Solutions Latinoamerica (CSL)

CSL is a leading cybersecurity firm in Latin America with over 17 years of experience. Specializing in offensive techniques, including auditing and ethical hacking, CSL empowers organizations to proactively secure their critical infrastructures against cyber threats.

The partnership between Resecurity and CSL marks a significant milestone in the realm of cybersecurity in Colombia. As organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, the collaboration aims to provide a robust defense strategy that anticipates and neutralizes potential risks. With Resecurity's advanced threat intelligence and CSL's offensive techniques, the partnership is set to redefine the cybersecurity landscape in Colombia, setting new standards for excellence and innovation. To learn more about CSL, visit https://csl.com.co.