Island Integrates with Ping Identity to Enable Verified Device Access

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Island, the Enterprise Browser company, announced a new integration with Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises. Island is now listed on the Ping Identity Integration Directory.

The strategic relationship will bring core Zero Trust principles into enterprise access control to enable Ping to evaluate device posture, including operating system and browser context, as part of its conditional access decisions. This ensures that only trusted, compliant devices can access corporate resources.

Island joins a growing list of technology partners developing integrations through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions built on the Ping Identity Platform are helping organizations compete in a new digital era where user experience is increasingly important, and security cannot be sacrificed.

"The Island and Ping integration simplifies the path to Zero Trust without compromising the end-user experience," said Bradon Rogers, Island’s Chief Customer Officer. "Administrators gain new abilities to enforce Ping’s policies across their browser environments, managed devices, and unmanaged devices, without sacrificing visibility or control.”

The Island Enterprise Browser builds core IT, security, and productivity needs into the browser. The Ping integration feeds real-time device signals from the Enterprise Browser and consumer browsers into Ping’s identity platform, giving CIOs and CISOs an additional layer of adaptive, continuous trust.

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to enhance digital customer experiences across the entire user journey,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our collaboration with Island makes integration seamless for customers to quickly benefit from the robust PingOne Cloud Platform.”

For more information on Island’s work with Ping Identity, visit the Integration Directory.

About Island

Island created the Enterprise Browser, a simplified enterprise workspace delighting CIOs, CISOs, and end users. Organizations in defense, financial services, government, higher education, hospitality, manufacturing, and retail modernize their security and jumpstart productivity with a browsing experience they know and love. Investors include Canapi Ventures, Capital One Ventures, Cisco Investments, Citi Ventures, Coatue Management, Cyberstarts, EDBI, Georgian, Insight Partners, Prysm Capital, ServiceNow Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and Stripes. Island is based in Dallas with research and development led from Tel Aviv. Email info@island.io or call (866) 832-7114.