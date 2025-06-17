Appriss Retail Releases Exception Analytics App for Shopify, Expanding Coverage of Fraud and Theft

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appriss Retail, a leading provider of solutions designed to combat theft and returns and claims fraud while safeguarding loyal customers, is launching the Appriss Exception Analytics App for Shopify’s unified commerce platform. This is Appriss Retail’s second app launched for Shopify this year. The Exception Analytics platform analyzes retail data to detect patterns of fraud, theft, operational issues, and more. It supports investigations, aids in evidence collection, and helps retailers address problems early, delivering a clear view of the people, places, products, and processes affecting profitability.

“Shopify merchants that integrate the Appriss Exception Analytics App can eliminate manual data analysis, putting the time they spend on sifting through complex reports into strategic decision-making." Share

The partnership offers Shopify merchants the Appriss Exception Analytics solution, which automates the process of identifying fraud or margin erosion issues with AI-driven insights, making fraud detection faster, more accurate, and proactive rather than reactive.

For more than two decades, Appriss Retail has been the intelligence platform of choice for major U.S. and global retailers. With the release of the Appriss Exception Analytics App, the company is expanding its loss prevention expertise to the Shopify marketplace. In April, Appriss Retail debuted the Appriss Returns & Claims App, which identifies incidents of return and claims fraud, providing Shopify merchants with the ability to stop fraud in real time across all of Shopify’s systems.

A separate download on the Shopify App Store, the Appriss Exception Analytics App seamlessly integrates with other Appriss solutions and supports Shopify merchants through:

Automated fraud and theft detection — Predictive analytics identify fraud, theft, and discount/loyalty abuse, reducing revenue loss.

— Predictive analytics identify fraud, theft, and discount/loyalty abuse, reducing revenue loss. Exception-based reporting (EBR) — AI-powered automation detects patterns within transactional data, flagging operational issues, policy violations, and training opportunities.

— AI-powered automation detects patterns within transactional data, flagging operational issues, policy violations, and training opportunities. Visibility into losses — Comprehensive metrics from the solution ensure complete transparency into a Shopify merchant’s business, helping retailers make efficient, data-driven business decisions.

— Comprehensive metrics from the solution ensure complete transparency into a Shopify merchant’s business, helping retailers make efficient, data-driven business decisions. Customizable reporting — Data queries can be tailored to fit a Shopify retailer’s unique business needs, adapting the platform over time.

“Shopify merchants that integrate the Appriss Exception Analytics App can eliminate manual data analysis, putting the time they spend on sifting through complex reports into strategic decision-making,” said Michael Osborne, CEO of Appriss Retail. “This results in increased profitability, lower shrink, and most importantly a minimum 6x return on investment.”

To learn more about how retailers can access Appriss Retail’s solutions for Shopify’s unified commerce platform, including Appriss Exception Analytics, visit the Shopify App Store.

About Appriss Retail

Appriss Retail provides omnichannel retailers protection against fraud and abuse for every transaction, no matter where it happens. With more than 20 years of data science expertise and experience, we’ve built a collective intelligence platform that is trusted by over 60 of the top 100 U.S. omnichannel retailers, covering 40 percent of all U.S. omnichannel sales across 150,000 locations. Globally, our reach spans 45 countries across six continents. We provide relevant, actionable, and profitable collective intelligence to our customers’ operations, finance, marketing, and loss prevention teams. Our performance-improvement solutions yield measurable results with a return on investment. For more information about Appriss Retail, visit apprissretail.com or our LinkedIn page.