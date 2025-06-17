Russell Westbrook-Backed Eazewell Partners With LegalZoom to Reinvent End-of-Life Planning With AI

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eazewell, the pioneering AI platform transforming end-of-life planning, today announced a national partnership with LegalZoom, the trusted leader in online legal services. This strategic collaboration will simplify and humanize the process of preparing wills, trusts, and estate planning documents for Eazewell’s customers, leveraging AI to bring clarity and compassion to one of life’s most difficult conversations.

Founded by NBA stars Russell Westbrook and Kemba Walker, alongside longtime business executive Donnell Beverly Jr., Eazewell was born out of personal experiences with grief and a shared mission: to modernize end-of-life planning with empathy, intelligence, and dignity.

Through this partnership, Eazewell users will now have access to LegalZoom’s Estate Planning infrastructure, empowering families to generate legally sound, personalized end-of-life documents in just minutes, without the financial burden or emotional friction of traditional legal services.

“LegalZoom has shown that legal help can be clear and affordable, and Eazewell has shown that families deserve that clarity the moment loss strikes,” said Donnell Beverly Jr., CEO and Co-Founder of Eazewell. “By uniting our AI guidance with LegalZoom’s Estate Planning legal infrastructure, we erase the paperwork fog I faced after my parents died. Families answer plain-language questions, our platform helps steer every decision, and LegalZoom’s premier legal platform helps customers create trusted legal documents. Together we turn a burden into a simple plan that protects the people and memories that matter.”

Key Features of the Eazewell-LegalZoom Partnership Include:

Advanced AI from Eazewell to Streamline Onboarding – A step-by-step interface that simplifies gathering key information before accessing LegalZoom’s easy-to-use Will & Trust platform.

– A step-by-step interface that simplifies gathering key information before accessing LegalZoom’s easy-to-use Will & Trust platform. Integrated Legal Review – Optional access to LegalZoom’s attorney network for added expertise and peace of mind.

“At LegalZoom, our goal has always been to make legally robust solutions affordable and accessible to everyone,” said Kathy Tsitovich, Chief Partnerships Officer at LegalZoom. “This partnership with Eazewell is a powerful step forward, combining Eazewell’s AI-driven tools and LegalZoom’s Estate Planning services, which offers optional access to our attorney network for added assurance and compliance. This combination empowers individuals and families to confidently plan for the future, simplifying what has historically been a complex process while ensuring they have access to the legal support they need."

Coming This Summer:

The joint offering will launch nationwide in Summer 2025, with specialized onboarding for hospice networks, elder care providers, and estate professionals seeking next-gen tools to better serve their clients.

About Eazewell

Eazewell is the first AI-powered platform built to modernize and humanize end-of-life planning. Co-founded by Russell Westbrook, Kemba Walker, and Donnell Beverly Jr., the platform combines conversational AI with autonomous agents and live human support to help families navigate everything from funeral arrangements and loan access to paperwork and final wishes. By reducing emotional and logistical burdens, Eazewell allows families to focus on what matters most—honoring life, visit www.eazewell.com

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys—whether through our vast independent attorney network or the LegalZoom-owned law firm—we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formations and compliance to estate planning and ongoing legal support.

With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, visit www.legalzoom.com.