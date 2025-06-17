A New Era for Workplace F&B: Crafty Integrates Staples into National Fulfillment Network

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crafty, the premier provider of curated food and beverage programs for modern offices and Staples, a trusted leader in workplace solutions with a robust national breakroom offering, are proud to announce a strategic partnership. Together, these two industry leaders are transforming how companies across the U.S. access pantry and breakroom essentials—delivered with the speed, scale, and service excellence that Staples is known for – and that Crafty clients rely on.

By integrating Staples’ expansive product catalog and industry-leading logistics network into the Crafty Platform, this collaboration unlocks a smarter, more cost-effective fulfillment model for Crafty clients across the US. Staples brings unmatched logistics and distribution power, with 35 fulfillment centers, 950+ retail locations, 2200+ in-house fleet drivers and a robust extended delivery capability that enables same- and next-day deliveries to businesses nationwide.

“This partnership will create significant value for our clients–both financial and operational–by creating access to a wider range of products at competitive prices in the market, without operational complexity,” said Nathan Rosenstock, CEO and Co-Founder of Crafty. “With Staples as a key partner, we're scaling our reach, simplifying fulfillment, and helping clients optimize their workplace spend—while maintaining the elevated experience Crafty is known for.”

Through this partnership, participating Crafty clients gain:

More competitive pricing and cost-effective solutions to support workplace budgets.

Access to thousands of office and pantry products provided by Staples through the Crafty Platform.

Next-day delivery powered by Staples’ national logistics fleet.

Expanded geographic service coverage, including regions Crafty does not yet directly serve.

For Crafty, the partnership also unlocks optionality for clients seeking price stability, while expanding product selection without increasing inventory overhead.

At the same time, Staples gains access to Crafty's premier client base and powerful platform that integrates seamlessly into procurement workflows—bringing breakroom and office supply essentials directly into day-to-day ordering routines for Crafty clients.

“As the industry leader in workplace essentials, Staples is proud to partner with Crafty to redefine the modern office experience,” said Mike Cusick, SVP Service & Solutions Sales, Staples Business. “This collaboration combines Staples’ unmatched scale, assortment, and distribution expertise with Crafty’s innovative approach to curated hospitality and tech-enabled workplace engagement. We are confident that this partnership will deliver a seamless, elevated breakroom solution for today’s evolving workplace.”

This partnership represents a category-defining moment in the workplace F&B space—expanding what’s possible for clients across industries, company sizes, and regions.

About Crafty

Crafty is a leading national provider of office food and beverage programs, helping top workplaces elevate the employee experience. Powered by an innovative, centralized platform, Crafty delivers tailored, scalable pantry services designed to meet each client’s unique needs. Since 2015, companies like DraftKings, Robinhood, and Zillow have partnered with Crafty to create workplace experiences that foster culture, connection, and productivity. With operations in 45+ markets and a growing national footprint, Crafty supports over 300 client offices and serves more than 300,000 employees each month. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York and the Bay Area, Crafty is helping companies craft better workplaces, one pantry at a time. Learn more at craftydelivers.com.

About Staples

For nearly 40 years, Staples has been a trusted leader in delivering end-to-end workplace solutions for consumers and businesses of all sizes across a broad range of industries. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of products, strategic solutions and services, such as print and marketing, shipping, technology, travel and promotional products. Its specialized assortment includes high-quality office supplies, janitorial products, technology, furniture and breakroom essentials, all supported by best-in-class supply chain capabilities and a dedicated team of experts committed to making the workday easier. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, Staples operates throughout North America via direct business-to-business sales, e-commerce and more than 900 retail stores. To learn more, visit your local U.S. Staples store, download the Staples app, explore Staples.com or StaplesBusiness.com, or follow @Staples on social media.