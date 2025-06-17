Hyperscience and Carahsoft Partner to Accelerate AI-Driven Automation and Efficiency in the Public Sector

NEW YORK & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperscience, a market leader in hyperautomation and a provider of enterprise AI infrastructure software, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership aimed at transforming back office operations for Federal and State and Local Government Agencies.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a Master Government Aggregator® for Hyperscience, making the company’s cutting-edge AI platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Hyperscience achieved FedRAMP High authorization in December 2024 in partnership with Palantir Technologies through the company’s FedStart Program, a critical milestone for technology deployments for U.S. Government agencies. Leading Federal and State and Local agencies rely on Hyperscience to achieve secure, compliant, and efficient back office operations.

Public Sector leaders today must navigate many challenges as they pursue multiple objectives – including increasing efficiency while lowering costs, delivering improved services and experiences to citizens and establishing secure and compliant operations. Organizations and agencies across the Public Sector believe technology modernization will play a vital role in addressing these challenges, and are increasing investment in AI and automation technologies. According to a recent Forrester report1 on the Public Sector, 63 percent of respondents said their organization plans to increase their spending on technology products and services in the next year.

“The need to modernize systems and provide exceptional citizen services has never been more critical,” said Andrew Joiner, CEO of Hyperscience. “Government agencies face significant inefficiencies due to manual processes, paper-based workflows and inaccurate data. Our partnership with Carahsoft addresses these challenges by automating data extraction, improving accuracy and eliminating outdated systems and manual, error-prone work—while ensuring compliance and driving cost savings. Together, we will help Public Sector organizations achieve faster, smarter, and more efficient operations.”

The Hyperscience AI platform, Hypercell, delivers accurate data extraction and process orchestration at scale. Hypercell enables Government agencies to transform manual time-consuming tasks into streamlined workflows, resulting in faster, more accurate data-driven decisions. The company’s platform allows Public Sector agencies to access advanced AI-driven tools designed to automate manual workflows, improve data accuracy and transition from paper-based processes to digital-first systems.

“Hyperscience’s platform brings an innovative AI solution to Government agencies which increases productivity and improves the accuracy and reliability of data,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “Hypercell offers critical tools for enhanced operational efficiency, enabling smart and effective Government operations. We look forward to collaborating with Hyperscience and our reseller partners to bring this platform to the Public Sector.”

Hyperscience has a strong track record in delivering positive outcomes for Federal, State and Local agencies:

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: Automating claims processing to expedite benefits for over 9 million service members.

Automating claims processing to expedite benefits for over 9 million service members. Social Security Administration: Improving the efficiency of disability claims processing through advanced document comparison technology.

Improving the efficiency of disability claims processing through advanced document comparison technology. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation: Transforming extensive paper records into easily searchable digital formats.

Transforming extensive paper records into easily searchable digital formats. State of Missouri: Helping process and prioritize strategic tasks instead of being occupied with manual data entry.

Some initiatives and use cases that Hyperscience and Carahsoft will work on together include:

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) : Helping Government agencies reduce case backlog and improving processing times while ensuring accuracy of each FOIA case.

: Helping Government agencies reduce case backlog and improving processing times while ensuring accuracy of each FOIA case. Claims processing service member records : Accelerating processing times for each request, allowing defense agencies to increase accuracy and avoid failed audits and quickly process DoD Forms, hand-written notes, letters, foreign languages.

: Accelerating processing times for each request, allowing defense agencies to increase accuracy and avoid failed audits and quickly process DoD Forms, hand-written notes, letters, foreign languages. Processing complex documents: Extracting mission critical information from long, complex documents including contracts, and manuals with diagrams and drawings, to enable defense personnel to accurately and efficiently identify necessary information quickly.

In addition to the FedRAMP High Authorization, the Hyperscience platform aligns with SOC 2, HIPAA and GDPR compliance requirements to ensure the protection of sensitive data throughout the automation process.

Hyperscience’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (571) 662-4235 or Hyperscience@carahsoft.com. Explore Hyperscience’s solutions here.

About Hyperscience

Hyperscience is a market leader in hyperautomation and a provider of enterprise AI infrastructure software. The Hyperscience Hypercell platform unlocks the value of an organization’s back office data through the automation of end-to-end processes and transforms complex documents into LLM and RAG-ready data to power new enterprise GenAI experiences. This enables organizations to transform manual, siloed processes into a strategic advantage, resulting in a faster path to decisions, actions, and revenue; positive and engaging customer, public, and patient experiences; and dramatic increases in productivity.

Leading organizations across the globe rely on Hyperscience to drive their hyperautomation initiatives, including American Express, Charles Schwab, HM Revenue and Customs, Mars, Stryker, The United States Social Security Administration, and The United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company is funded by top tier investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Battery, FirstMark, Stripes, and Tiger Global.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

1Forrester Research, “Public Sector and Government Technology Market Insights, 2024”