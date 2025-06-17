Echo and Northern Fitness Announce Strategic Distribution Partnership

SALT LAKE CITY & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echo, the category leader in hydrogen-based health solutions, has entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with Northern Fitness, one of Canada’s premier fitness retailers. This new collaboration will expand Echo’s reach into the Canadian market, offering consumers access to its innovative hydrogen-based wellness products designed to promote health and vitality.

Echo’s science-backed hydrogen health products—like the Echo Flask and Echo Prebiotic Mix—are now available through top Canadian fitness retailer Northern Fitness. Share

Northern Fitness will begin distributing Echo’s flagship products, including the Echo Flask, the Echo Pure Whole Home Water Filter, and the Echo Hydrogen Prebiotic Mix Drink, among others. Echo’s products are renowned for their ability to improve hydration, enhance cellular health, and support overall well-being.

“At Northern Fitness, we’re focused on offering products that deliver measurable value to our customers’ health and performance,” said Oleg Gleizerman, CEO of Northern Fitness. “Echo stood out for its proven hydrogen technology and commitment to scientific integrity. This partnership allows us to expand our offerings with cutting-edge tools that support recovery, hydration, and long-term wellness—all priorities for our community.”

The agreement is expected to significantly increase availability of Echo’s products in fitness, wellness, and health-related spaces across the country. Northern Fitness will leverage its strong presence in the fitness community to help Echo’s products reach new customers who are seeking high-quality, sustainable solutions to enhance their physical health and performance.

“Partnering with Northern Fitness is a key step in bringing our hydrogen wellness technology to a broader audience,” said Josh Carr, CEO of Echo. “Their trusted presence in the Canadian market and alignment with our values makes them the ideal partner. Together, we’re making it easier for people to access natural, science-driven tools that enhance vitality and cellular health.”

Backed by over 1,500 peer-reviewed studies, Echo’s products have garnered attention for their proven effectiveness in promoting health through innovative hydrogen solutions. This partnership marks a key milestone in the company’s continued global expansion.

For more information about Echo’s products, please visit https://echowater.com.

About Northern Fitness

Northern Fitness is a leading Canadian retailer specializing in premium fitness equipment and wellness products. Committed to helping individuals lead healthy, active lifestyles, Northern Fitness offers a wide range of products designed to enhance performance, recovery, and overall wellness. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Northern Fitness is a trusted name in the Canadian fitness industry. For more information, visit www.northernfitness.ca.

About Echo

Echo is a pioneer in hydrogen health, dedicated to helping people unlock and sustain peak performance by transforming water into a clean source of cellular support. From advanced home water systems to portable wellness solutions, Echo works with the body to promote internal balance, resilience, and consistent energy. Backed by peer-reviewed science, trusted by health experts, and engineered for everyday living, Echo makes hydrogen health accessible, effective, and transformative. For more information, visit www.echowater.com.