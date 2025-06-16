E.ON Deepens Partnership with HCLTech to Accelerate Product-Based Transformation

FRANKFURT, Germany & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with E.ON, one of Europe’s largest energy companies with a distribution network of 1.6 million kilometers and around 47 million customers. This makes HCLTech a key partner for the continuous cloud journey of E.ON.

Under the new multi-year agreement, HCLTech will establish a new private cloud and provide cloud and network management across the hyperscalers of E.ON globally.

HCLTech will leverage its solutions like AI Force to enable E.ON to scale hyperautomation and enhance cloud and network maturity to accelerate its DevOps-led, product-based transformation. The collaboration will enable E.ON to adopt predictive operations, enhance efficiency, foster innovation and respond swiftly to evolving market demands.

Gert Buitenhuis, Head of Global Technology Platforms at E.ON, said, "Our robust digital foundation with a highly mature cloud and network landscape is a pillar of our transformation. HCLTech is a strong partner to support E.ON in this next phase, delivering transformation at scale, as well as driving value through automation and AI."

Jens Kallrath, Head of Partnering and Vendor Management at E.ON, said, "HCLTech has been a strategic partner to E.ON, bringing proven expertise in transformation and DevOps. Together, we are well-positioned to accelerate our transformation journey by driving agility, efficiency and innovation."

Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President at HCLTech Europe, said, “Our collaboration with E.ON underscores our continued growth and commitment to the Europe region. We are thrilled to partner with E.ON in its cloud transformation journey, leveraging our expertise in Cloud and DevOps transformation to drive innovation, agility, and efficiency. This partnership reaffirms HCLTech’s position as a trusted digital transformation leader, delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions to global enterprises with its future-ready portfolio.”