Snowflake and Acxiom Announce Plans to Transform AI-Powered Marketing for Brands and Agencies

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, and Acxiom® , the connected data and technology foundation of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG), today announced a strategic initiative to build and deliver a modern, AI-powered marketing data infrastructure that will fundamentally transform how brands leverage AI for marketing. This collaboration will enable IPG to bring its proprietary data, identity, and collaboration tools directly into brands’ Snowflake environments.

With operations in over 100 countries, IPG will make these capabilities available to brands at a global scale, helping modernize outdated data practices by delivering a first-of-its-kind, secure and transparent AI-powered marketing foundation built natively in the cloud. As part of this transformation, Acxiom will also modernize its products, solutions, and client environments with Snowflake, enabling brands to maximize the power of their first-party data in the cloud.

This collaboration unlocks a new era of marketing capabilities for brands. By bringing IPG’s advanced technologies—including Acxiom’s comprehensive suite of data and identity solutions and IPG’s collaborative Interact platform—directly into their Snowflake environments, brands gain unprecedented visibility and control over their data flow across applications, agencies, and platforms. With Snowflake’s built-in privacy and security features, this direct integration eliminates the need to move first-party data. It empowers brands with real-time insights, precise audience segmentation, and improved personalization, while also modernizing their data and technology stacks with composable architectures and AI.

"IPG and Acxiom are redefining how brands leverage data and AI by building on Snowflake's secure, unified platform,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer, Snowflake. “Our AI Data Cloud provides the robust foundation necessary to bring IPG’s innovative vision for a modern, AI-driven marketing ecosystem to life, enabling seamless collaboration and the deployment of advanced AI capabilities for their clients."

“Every marketer and business leader wants speed, flexibility, and meaningful results from their data and martech investments,” said Jarrod Martin, Global CEO of Acxiom. “By partnering with Snowflake, we’re eliminating data silos that previously prevented marketers from achieving truly integrated customer views and real-time personalization.”

Breaking the Black Box: Marketing's Transparent Future

This initiative unlocks capabilities previously impossible to deliver at scale:

Interact, IPG’s integrated platform for brand marketing, will be available directly within marketers' Snowflake environments via the Snowflake Native App Framework, seamlessly integrating with Acxiom’s suite of privacy-enhancing solutions, including collaborative data clean rooms, predictive audiences, and Acxiom Real ID for identity resolution. This eliminates the need to transfer sensitive data, providing a secure and privacy-preserving way to achieve cross-channel identity recognition and advanced marketing insights. AI-Powered Marketing Transformation: Brands can automatically optimize campaigns, predict performance, and generate personalized content by leveraging Interact’s AI features, powered by Snowflake Cortex, unlocking a new level of AI-driven marketing transformation.

IPG and Acxiom will continue to prioritize privacy-forward practices, building on their established history of secure data engagement leveraging Snowflake’s collaboration capabilities and trusted partners like Mediaocean Prisma and The Trade Desk. Acxiom’s integration of Real ID into Snowflake Data Clean Rooms further reflects their commitment to zero copy data sharing, facilitating seamless collaboration on audience insights, ad verification, incremental ROI measurement, and omnichannel marketing. Joint Solutions Hub for Continued Innovation: Snowflake, IPG and Acxiom are planning to create a joint incubation hub to develop new AI and omnichannel marketing solutions, leveraging Snowflake's secure, multi-cloud data collaboration capabilities and the combined power of Snowflake Cortex and Interact. This initiative will not only upskill IPG and Acxiom teams on Snowflake's latest products and features but also provide them with valuable first looks into Snowflake's robust adtech and martech partner ecosystem, granting IPG and Acxiom clients advanced access to groundbreaking new data, applications, and AI solutions.

Building on these powerful integrations and Acxiom’s role in the Snowflake Partner Network (SPN), IPG is signifying a deep and ongoing commitment to delivering comprehensive, data-driven marketing solutions powered by Snowflake. This will allow IPG early access to Snowflake's latest innovations, allowing for continuous advancement of technical capabilities on the platform.

Real-World Impact: Transforming Client Outcomes

This alliance is already delivering measurable results across industries:

IPG Mediabrands is empowering a global toy manufacturer to adopt an always-on investment strategy and achieve more effective ad spend optimization based on real-time consumer demand, enabled by Snowflake-powered data insights.

is empowering a global toy manufacturer to adopt an always-on investment strategy and achieve more effective ad spend optimization based on real-time consumer demand, enabled by Snowflake-powered data insights. KINESSO is unlocking unprecedented global channel insights for a leading commerce company by leveraging Snowflake to power a proprietary Media Mix Model. This analysis of tens of millions in ad spend across markets is driving smarter and faster investment decisions.

is unlocking unprecedented global channel insights for a leading commerce company by leveraging Snowflake to power a proprietary Media Mix Model. This analysis of tens of millions in ad spend across markets is driving smarter and faster investment decisions. Acxiom is currently helping major financial institutions modernize their martech stacks and integrate cloud infrastructure with Snowflake, establishing ethical data governance practices and a more secure, privacy-centric foundation for their marketing activities.

For additional details on the IPG-Snowflake partnership, visit https://www.acxiom.com/snowflake-partnership/.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 11,000 companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

About Acxiom

Acxiom puts data to work, solving complex challenges for the world’s leading brands and agencies. As the connected data and technology foundation of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), Acxiom unifies, connects, and prepares data for AI-driven marketing and decision-making, maximizing technology investments. As leaders in data ethics and governance, Acxiom brings a privacy-first approach to serving clients globally, with locations in the U.S., UK, Germany, China, Poland, and Mexico. Connect with Acxiom on LinkedIn and discover more at Acxiom.com.