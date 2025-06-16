Button Secures Strategic Growth Investment from PSG

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Button, a leader in mobile commerce optimization and retail media, today announced a strategic growth investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm that specializes in partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to capitalize on transformational growth. PSG joins existing investors Redpoint Ventures, Norwest Ventures, and Icon Ventures, which will continue their partnership with Button.

Button helps drive more sales by sending shoppers to the place they are most likely to complete a purchase from — like a retailer’s app or the right product page. By leveraging AI to intelligently route users to an effective destination, Button helps affiliates, creators, and social commerce marketing programs drive higher conversion rates, increase mobile revenue, and deliver a more seamless shopping journey.

Since its founding, Button has been able to help provide real, measurable impact from optimizing the path to purchase. Sitting at the center of the growing mobile commerce and creator economies, Button’s platform empowers partners to monetize product discovery and shopper intent by facilitating seamless connections between users and brands within mobile applications. PSG’s investment will aim to enable Button to advance its product roadmap, bring new affiliate and creator commerce experiences to market faster, and support the growing demand for performance-based monetization solutions.

“In our view, Button is not just building products – it is building the rails for where digital commerce is heading, while leveraging AI to address existing frustrations in mobile commerce,” commented Matt Stone, Managing Director at PSG. “We’re excited to partner with Michael and the Button team to support their next chapter of growth as the shift towards a mobile-first shopping experience accelerates.”

Sandeep Kella, Advisor to PSG and incoming Executive Chairman of Button, added, “Button is building what we believe to be the backbone for how retailers and publishers grow through performance-based commerce. Michael and the team have a big vision, and I’m looking forward to supporting them on this chapter of the journey.”

"We believe this investment marks a pivotal moment for Button and for our industry,” said Michael Jaconi, Co-Founder and CEO of Button. “As mobile and creator-driven shopping reshape the future of commerce, Button has become one of the leading companies that powers this industry. With our view on billions of dollars of commerce data and what creators, publishers, and products are trending, we're excited to leverage PSG’s support to continue investing in new ways to deliver value to our customers. We were one of the first to bring the app economy into creator and affiliate models, and what we're working on now will help make an even larger impact on the industry and support our mission of building a better internet that's powered by commerce."

Canaccord Genuity acted as financial advisor to Button.

